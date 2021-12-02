Tech
Federal Judge Blocks Texas Social Media Censorship Act
Sign up for The Brief. This is a daily newsletter to keep your readers up to date with the most important Texas news.
A federal judge on Wednesday was backed by Republicans saying the platform was conservative, blocking Texas legislation trying to limit how social media companies could moderate content.
A law signed by Governor Greg Abbott on September 9 prohibits platforms with more than 50 million monthly users from removing users in some respects, information about content deletion and account suspension. Is required to be reported publicly. It was scheduled to come into effect on December 2.
In his ruling, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protected the rights of social media platforms to manage content and rejected defendant’s allegations that such companies were general carriers. .. Pittman also determined that some aspects of the law were exorbitantly ambiguous.
This court is a social media platform, or at least [House Bill] 20. Pittman writes that it curates both users and content to convey a message about the type of community the platform is trying to foster, and therefore exercises editorial discretion over the platform’s content.
NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association are two trading groups that represent some of the leading e-commerce and social media companies, and filed a proceeding in September to block the law, including Google and Twitter.
The presidents of both organizations told reporters that the state cannot have the platform host content that violates community standards. In the proceedings, industry groups say that Article 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects websites from laws that impose responsibility for good faith actions that limit access to or availability of content that they deem unfavorable. Insist.
In a press release Wednesday, NetChoice President and CEO Steve Del Bianco called the ruling a victory for freedom of speech.
[House Bill] He said in a statement that 20 unleashes a wave of offensive content and hates hitting users, creators and advertisers with malicious language. Thanks to the decisions made today, social media can continue to provide Americans with high-quality services while keeping them safe from irresponsible users and offensive content.
Proponents of the law say they guarantee that users’ political views will be uncorrected. Republican Briscoe Cain State Assembly member House Building 20, who drafted the bill, compared tech companies to carriers such as telephone companies and cable providers where customer discrimination is prohibited.
But a federal judge who blocked a similar Florida law in June said such a comparison was inaccurate. Thomas Leatherbury, Director of the Amended Article 1 Clinic of Southern Methodist University Dedman Law School, told The Texas Tribune in September that Texas law was clearly unconstitutional, had the same flaws as Florida law, and had some flaws. Said there was.
Leatherbury said the law violates the Equal Protection Clause by targeting only the largest social media platforms. The law has largely prohibited email service providers from blocking messages based on their content, and Leatherbury said it limits the rights of the First Amendment to email services.
Congress passed the law after a Republican protest against the perceived anti-conservative prejudice among major tech companies. When Twitter permanently banned former President Donald Trump for inciting violence and deleted more than 70,000 accounts associated with dangerous conspiracy groups after a deadly riot attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The accusations have expanded.
Disclosure: Google and Southern Methodist University are financial backers of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit, non-partisan news organization partially funded by donations from members, foundations, and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in tribune journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2021/12/01/texas-social-media-law-blocked/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]