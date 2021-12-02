Huawei wins two major honors at the NTITA Awards





Huawei, the world’s leading provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, won two major awards in the fifth edition of the annual Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA). Reiterated leadership in technological progress.Nigeria ICT Oscar Award

From a list of hundreds of companies, the judges of the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) have selected the Huawei for Excellence in Technological Innovations Award.

The award was given to Huawei’s ongoing efforts to increase the potential of mobile and digital technologies, reflecting the high reputation of the African technology ecosystem.

The jury will not only promote innovation in the field of smart devices through in-depth research and development on AI and its chipsets, but also Huawei’s position as an important partner in the Nigerian telecommunications infrastructure market. Praised. Network Infrastructure Provider of the Year Award at NTITA2021.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We are committed to delivering digital to everyone, homes and organizations for a fully connected and intelligent world with integrated solutions across four major domains: telecom networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services. increase.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services is both competitive and secure. While Huawei praises its innovative ability to focus on customer needs, Instinct Wave CEO Akin Naphtal said NTITA praises energy and creativity. Commitment of people, governments, state officials and private companies to drive the sector.

He urged the company to take pride in supporting its partners in driving digital transformation, without being content with contributing to Nigerian society through innovation. Other major award winners include the award-winning MTN, and the CEO received the Technology Person of the Year award.

like this:

Like reading …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/12/02/huawei-wins-two-major-honours-at-ntita-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos