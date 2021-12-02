Meta (formerly Facebook) has leased a huge tech campus to Sunnyvale





SUNNYVALE — Technology giant Meta, which includes Facebook social networks in its apps, has completed a major lease on Sunnyvale, demonstrating significant expansion for the company.

With the largest private office lease (nationwide) this year, Meta rented 719,000 square feet on a campus near the corner of Crossman Avenue and Caribbean Drive in northern Sunnyvale facing East Java Drive.

In another deal, showing a significant expansion of Meta, the technology company leased 520,000 square feet in Burlingame at Bay Trail Lane on a project known as Peninsula Innovation Point.

The Sunnyvale lease is a big win for veteran developer Tishman Speyer, who bought a campus with four buildings and attractive open space facilities just seven months ago.

“We are pleased that Meta has chosen Tishman Speyer and the Sunnyvale Campus,” said Rob Speyer, Chief Executive Officer of Tishman Speyer.

Newmark’s commercial real estate brokers Phil Mahoney, Michael Saign and Jon Mackey have represented Tishman Speyer in a lease agreement. It said Tishman Speyer believes it will be the largest commercial real estate lease in the country in 2021.

You can see that Burlingame and Sunnyvale have signed a new lease totaling over 1 million square feet, “said Meta spokesman Chloe Mayer. “These offices help support the evolving workforce needs of our employees.”

Tishman Speyer’s Sunnyvale campus has a variety of gyms with basketball courts, lockers, showers, outdoor volleyball courts, executive briefing centers, full-service cafeterias, multiple kitchens, rest centers, telephone rooms and other common areas. It is well equipped.

Meta Megalease in Sunnyvale counters pessimistic predictions that tech companies have fled Silicon Valley and intended to focus their employees on working from home rather than returning to the office. increase.

“Silicon Valley remains a global center of innovation and will continue to grow in importance as other innovation hubs emerge,” Speyer said.

It was April last year that Tishman Speyer purchased four Sunnyvale campuses from NetApp and paid a technology company $ 365 million for a complex, including a parking lot.

NetApp has decided to relocate its headquarters to a large office building in Santana Row, San Jose.

At the time, some experts expressed concern that Tishman Speyer might be taking the big risk of buying an office complex that would soon be emptied by NetApp’s withdrawal, while others said. The company hesitated to return to the office and warned that it did not need a large building like Meta. lease.

Instead, Tishman put the gambit into one of the biggest wreath wins of the year.

“We were always convinced that the technology sector would maintain a strong desire for high quality collaboration space,” said Speyer.

Mahoney, Executive Vice President of Newmark, believes that Silicon Valley will continue to be the place they want, while tech companies may set up outposts in other states.

“Technology companies are voting on their own feet, showing that they want to stay in Silicon Valley,” said Mahony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/12/01/meta-facebook-lease-tech-campus-sunnyvale-office-real-estate-job-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos