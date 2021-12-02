The next handheld game candidate may come from Qualcomm and Razer





Handheld games have come back in recent years. In a way, that’s because we’ve redefined the Nintendo Switch and the handheld it doubles as a TV-connected console. In other senses, it’s all because of the phone. Switch and Valve’s next Steam Deck are already looking for ways to use console and PC games on the go, but Qualcomm’s new dedicated mobile gaming chip, the Snapdragon G3x, is trying to do something else. Dedicated game system for performance and TV connection.

Think of your phone as being compatible with the Nintendo Switch and having built-in VR and AR compatibility.

Introduced Wednesday, Qualcomm’s G3x chip is a game-optimized variation of premium mobile chip with Adreno GPU and Qualcomm’s Kryo CPU. However, the details of the actual game performance are still a bit vague. Clock speed and chip details are not provided. Qualcomm promises more consistent performance and higher frame rates on these processors, emphasizing high frame rate TV output as an additional benefit.

Qualcomm has already partnered with Razer to build handheld devices for developers using this chip. This device is used to accelerate the development of software and future hardware. In short, it’s not a ready-to-buy consumer device.

But everyone already has a phone in their pocket. Will they pay for another console? Qualcomm thinks so, especially as a large-screen home video game console. It may be a device like a larger screen game streaming compatible type switch rather than a handheld like a small phone.

It’s still unclear if Qualcomm will be able to succeed in this idea before anyone else, but the area being explored seems to make a lot of sense. Devices like the Nintendo Switch are great, but lack the flexibility of interconnected app-friendly phones. Mobile phones, on the other hand, often feel like they’re pushing more sophisticated games onto a smaller screen.

“Such a device has a stable frame rate so you can push it, and you’ll get the same user experience no matter how long you play,” Qualcomm’s gaming platform head Mikanap said. I said in a conversation with CNET.

CNET had to try Razer’s developer kit for platforms that use Qualcomm’s new chip. We also talked with Qualcomm and Razer executives about chip features, expected devices, and how these handhelds differ from premium Android phones.

With vents on the top and back, the handheld is definitely bigger than any phone.

Celso Bulgatti / CNET Big Body Game

The Razer developer kit isn’t small. Looks like Valve’s Steam Deck handheld PC, or OLED switch. It’s thick. Top vents cool the game chips and improve performance. It looks rugged and still small compared to things like the PS5 and gaming laptops, but the Razer handheld is long. Phones connected to controller accessories such as the Backbone and Razer’s own Kishi controller are similarly long in shape, but they’re definitely not easy to carry anywhere. The phone can at least snap out from the game controller.

The Razer Developer Kit includes a full set of dual analog sticks, buttons, cross keys, shoulder buttons, and triggers. The display is a touch screen, but you can also use button mapping to map a mobile game to a physical button control, much like any other phone game controller behaves. The battery included in the handheld is 6,000mAh, which is significantly larger than most phones.

This device is at least a prototype of Razer’s G3x gaming platform we’ve seen and is designed for landscape mode gaming. You can also play portrait mode vertical games, but the controller layout assumes a widescreen layout like a TV. This is also to take advantage of cloud and local streaming games. This is what Qualcomm considers to be the primary use of handhelds. Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and many other options already exist on phones, tablets, and laptops. Qualcomm is betting on further interest in gaming handhelds that can be connected to these other sources as well.

The ability of Snapdragon G3x to connect to a big screen and stream games from a PC or cloud service seems to be its biggest advantage.

TV-connected games like Celso Bulgatti / CNET Switch, and tactile

The 6.6-inch 1080p OLED display built into the developer kit runs at 120Hz, but the hardware is to play games on a 4K TV or monitor at 144 frames per second using a USB-C connection. You can also. From the phone. What makes this platform sound like an evolution of what Nintendo Switch has done over the years is a TV-connected proposal.

Even before the switch, Nvidia’s Shield tablet also acted as a console for TV connections. Razer also did this with the Razer Edge gaming tablet. While the Razer development kit looks more like a regular gaming handheld than a modular switch, Qualcomm’s Knapp acknowledges that more modular designs may work on the platform. At least it will enable a TV dock.

“During COVID, we expected people who played mobile games to be drawn to PCs and consoles, but mobile gamers said. [they] “Please play,” says Nap. “They started out wanting to talk to the TV to take advantage of the big screen, which opens up the possibility for people to use their favorite mobile and streaming experiences to dock to the TV.”

The G3x chip also supports the tactile sensation of the controller. This promises that Qualcomm is more advanced and game-specific than what is available on the phone. That alone may stand out.

The camera is right above the center, more like a laptop than a phone.

Celso Bulgatti / CNET 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and different camera settings

The G3x chip supports millimeter wave and sub 6 variations of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. This sounds like the hardware is optimized for fast playback in properly connected areas. However, the G3x chip platform isn’t exactly the same as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon phone chip, and it doesn’t have all the same optimizations for use with high-end phones. According to Qualcomm’s Knapp, it’s not designed to take advantage of advanced cameras, but developer devices have a 1080p camera mounted on top for streaming during the game, with a selfie angle. The top edge is centered so that it doesn’t look strange.

The G3x gaming platform is designed to run Android, so handhelds can theoretically run many non-gaming apps. But something as big and weird as these dedicated handhelds may suggest that most vertical phone apps are a weird fit.

Tactile support for the controller and trigger is built into the chip.

Celso Bulgatti / CNET AR, VR compatible

One of the most interesting features of this gaming chip is to enable VR and AR peripherals. This is currently not possible with other gaming handhelds. Qualcomm is currently powering almost all standalone VR headsets and AR glasses, such as the Oculus Quest 2, via a processor and plans to introduce a new wave of phone-connected glasses and software in 2022.

It’s not clear which type of headset will work with the G3x chip, but it sounds similar to the types of VR and AR glasses promised on the phone. With handhelds, the possibilities are a little more interesting. This, in theory, allows handheld play while looking at a large virtual monitor of eyeglasses or using a handheld device as the processing power of a hybrid of future types of gaming headsets and consoles. Maybe it will allow currently VR-only devices like the Oculus Quest to evolve into a system that can work with connected screen-enabled handhelds.

price?Maybe not cheap

We asked if these G3x devices were aimed at being more affordable than premium phones, but didn’t get a clear answer.

“We expect low prices based on the user experience, but high prices,” Knapp said of how Qualcomm perceives the price of consoles, consoles and PCs in the world of consoles, phones and PCs. I am saying. Not surprisingly, Knapp suggests that there are potential spectra as far as the manufacturer is concerned. “I don’t want to limit the manufacturers, what they build, and what they charge.”

High-end phones can cost over $ 1,000. The same is true for gaming PCs. The cost of the game console is much lower. It remains to be seen how powerful and versatile Qualcomm’s gaming handhelds are. Mobile phones and PCs do more than just games. But with neither Sony nor Microsoft manufacturing handheld gaming systems, the Nintendo Switch platform becoming obsolete, and Valve’s Steam Deck not yet proven, Qualcomm’s vision is to evolve future mobile gaming consoles. Another possible path.

