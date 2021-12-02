Google announces new Android features such as digital car keys for Pixels and Galaxy S21





Google is in a festive mood today with the announcement of new Android features. These features will be released shortly or will be available today.

Let’s start with the digital car key function. It is currently available on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 in some countries. For now, it only works with compatible BMW cars.

Next is the family bell. This warns you and your family when it comes to the time of the important moments of the day. Alerts are sent via phone, home speaker, or smart display. In addition to the shared “bell”, you can also set a “bell” on your device to keep track of your individual goals. On holidays, it’s a good idea to water the trees, have a family movie night, or volunteer to help a local cause.

Three Google apps are getting new widgets. The new Google Play Books widget gives you access to your entire library to track the progress of your audiobooks. The new YouTube Music widget allows you to view playback controls and recently played tracks on your home screen. With the new Google Photos People & Pets widget, you have a few choices. Faces, appropriate frames, and widgets will decorate your home screen with your closest and loved one.

The new photo widget will be released next week, but the release schedule for other widgets is unclear. Speaking of photos, new memories are coming to the app this week. It features a carefully selected selection of holiday photos and videos, as well as important milestones such as birthdays and graduations. Specific controls allow you to rename, personalize, modify, and delete these as needed.

Automatic reset of permissions for apps that haven’t been used for a while will be available next month through the Google Play service on Android 6.0 and above. This feature automatically turns off runtime permissions. This allows the app to access data and take actions on behalf of the user once the app is dormant for a while. The next time you open each app, the permissions will be turned on again.

Gboard is getting a new emoji kitchen combination. You can now create cool combos with wrapped gift box emojis and a brand new collection of furry friends. These will be rolled out to Gboard beta users today and will be available to all users “in the coming weeks.”

Finally, you can set Android Auto to launch automatically when you connect your Android smartphone to a compatible car. Like us, you may be wondering why this isn’t working yet. When you’re on the go, you’ll have “immediate” access to smart replies, so you can easily reply to text using the Google Assistant. Also, “coming soon” is a function to quickly search for music in the media app using voice.

