Passionate problem solvers market prizes







Student entrepreneurs get a taste of success

Graduate students Jasmine Bhatti and Prudence Zhu also received seed funding from the Good Work Capital Challenge and eSeed Challenge as part of the showcase.

Bhatti, a graduate student in ASU Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, is working with her venture Navi Nurses to increase access to skilled nursing care in the Phoenix area. She won $ 5,000 from the GoodWork Capital Challenge, sponsored by ASU’s Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate and Steve Lockhard, a strategic planner in the renewable energy sector.

This was the second time we pitched directly, so we were pleased that this experience began to share our story, says Bhatti. My business partner and I are happy to be in the spotlight of the audience and are beyond the moon. After we announced, many people came to us to share a personal story confirming the importance of our mission.

Zhu, a graduate student in innovation and venture development and founder of Bao Valending, is tackling expensive childcare, a difficult problem for young American professionals. Childcare exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic can be a barrier to parents’ return to work and also reduces retention and representativeness in many workplaces.

Baoba Lending helps US employers improve employee retention, productivity, and loyalty by offering interest-free loans for early childcare as part of employee benefits. It is a financial services company.

Participating in the eSeed Challenge part of the showcase, Zhu won $ 5,000 from the Thomson Family Seed Fund sponsored by Gary and Peggy Thompson. The eSeed Challenge is also supported by Tom Prescott, an ASU Engineering graduate who has promoted and maintained numerous ASU entrepreneurship programs.

Zhu says he was excited to attend the showcase and win the eSeed Challenge.

Entrepreneurship is a difficult road, so every small win and confirmation can be very helpful, says Zhu. Showcases are a great bridge between the classroom and the real world for student ventures and a great opportunity to provide feedback and networking in the world of local startups.

Innovation and venture development students

Many students from the Second Cohort of Masters of Innovation and Venture Development Science also practiced pitching in showcases in an interdisciplinary partnership between Fulton School, WP Carry Business School, and Harvarger Design and Arts Institute.

Raluca Mihalcescu, a graduate student in innovation and venture development, attended the showcase as the founder of Airly Connections. This helps farmers recover carbon and add revenue sources to their business.

I am passionate about the carbon management and carbon dioxide removal industry, which has the potential to effectively mitigate the effects of climate change, she says. I’m trying to introduce carbon dioxide removal technology to a sector that doesn’t currently exist, while at the same time providing opportunities for people in that sector.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in environmental and resource management from Fulton School, Mihalcescu participates in a graduate program in innovation and venture development, gaining the skills and knowledge needed to enter a startup-packed industry for greenhouse gas reduction. Did.

The ASU Hool Coury Law Tech Venture Showcase was a great opportunity to practice pitching and see how I behave, says Mihalcescu. It was stressful, but very exciting.

Several members of the Holmans Lab and co-founders of his Beyond Silicon startup Wahab Alasfour, Zachary Leuty, and David Quispe are all PhD students in materials science and engineering, students in innovation and venture development, and graduate schools. Programs and showcases pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

(Master of Science in Innovation and Venture Development Program) has provided a clear path to our materials science and engineering work, says Alasfor. Instead of working all the time in the lab, I’ve taken the time to get a better understanding of the big picture. This will ultimately allow you to conduct a more targeted investigation.

Founded in June, Beyond Silicon aims to empower solar module manufacturers by selling more efficient types of solar cells to increase output and increase profitability.

Feedback was invaluable, says Alasfour, as this was the first time it had been marketed to real investors in a low stakes environment. It made me feel the situation so far, how to improve it in the future, and the expectations of investors.

H. Darlene Merrill II was involved in entrepreneurship after earning a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno. She thought that if possible, nothing was more important than working for her startup.

Currently in ASU’s Master Program in Innovation and Venture Development Science, she is a co-founder of BitQ Tech. Startups bring to market new smartphones with a modular design that saves time and money with simple repairs and upgrades.

I was looking for good and honest feedback, but Merrill says he wanted to give his first presentation to a group unfamiliar with his work. I had the opportunity to meet some of the great people at this university and see what projects even a few professors are working on.

Students see their potential future

Another purpose of the showcase was to inspire entrepreneurial students with innovation and venture development programs by introducing faculty members’ success as entrepreneurs.

The tenacity and sophistication of faculty-led startup winners is truly impressive, says Sebold. They set an example and the founders of our students are confident that they were inspired to see them pitch and raise additional funding to advance the technology spin-out. ..

Blain Christen is one of the faculty members who has leveraged the many resources available to new entrepreneurs at FlexBioTech over the past few years, and her pitch shows what these resources and the right team can achieve. rice field.

I ask students to hear from my team and others about the many great resources they have available and how being at ASU has affected so many faculty entrepreneurs. hoping.

One of the most important things FlexBioTech can teach students is that a good team builds a good company. Our company has complementary expertise and we respect each other what others bring to the table. Creating a startup requires a huge amount of time together. If we hadn’t really enjoyed working with each other, we wouldn’t have come this far.

