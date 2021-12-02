A | I: Structure of AI IPO’s AI Times





IPO Structure: How Coveo Prepared for Initial Public Offering (BETAKIT)

Quebec City-based Coveo officially closed its IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week for C $ 215 million after making a strong debut last week in Canada’s mixed market for new technology issues. I procured it. BetaKit talked with Coveo Chair and CEO Louis Ttu about how and why the company was published.

How technology can facilitate a patient-centric, collaborative approach in healthcare

Innovation isn’t just about technology. It is a mechanism for organizing and ordering how to actually provide medical care and how to actually understand the relationship between the patient and the doctor.

In an interview with BetaKit, MCI Onehealth Chief Innovation Officer Saleema Khimji is based on how the current siled ecosystem of researchers, governments and private companies can make patients fail, and collaboration. We shared why new patient-centric models need technology to succeed.

Verbit will land a $ 250 million Series E with a $ 2 billion valuation to extend its AI-powered transcription platform (TECHCRUNCH).

The new capital was led by Third Point Ventures with the participation of existing investors Sapphire Ventures, More Capital, Disruptive AI, Vertex Growth, 40North, Samsung Next and TCP.

Clearview AI works well in another round of face recognition accuracy testing (NEW YORK TIMES)

The Clearview AI app ranked in the top 10 of nearly 100 companies tested by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Since mCloud is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Markets (BETAKIT), it aims to secure capital for pushing to the Middle East.

With the listing of Nasdaq, mCloud has already been traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, making it a dual-listed company.

Robots don’t immediately fill the warehouse worker gap (wired)

Even Amazon’s new AI-powered machines aren’t quite capable of handling the most important fulfillment tasks.

Chinese AI giant SenseTime supports Hong Kong IPO (TECHCRUNCH)

One of China’s largest AI solution providers is one step closer to going public. According to media reports, SenseTime has been approved by the regulatory agency for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Dax Dasylva’s Use of Light Speed ​​Learning to Address the Global Climate Crisis (BETAKIT)

Dasilva, one of Canada’s most outspoken CEOs on social issues, set an example, embraced discomfort, and emphasized the importance of making a difference under the title of Dax Dasilva at Patreon’s exclusive BetaKit Live event in November. Did.

Infrastructure Act has boosted controversial driver monitoring AI technology companies (protocol)

“Well, if you’re absolutely upset, the car can know that,” said a manufacturer with driver surveillance AI that could get a boost from the new law.

How Looka, who had been struggling once, regained profitability through a strategic shift (BETAKIT)

In the fall of 2019, Toronto-based Looka faced major challenges and fired 80% of its staff following a failed rebranding that cut revenue in half. But two years later, after a strategic shift, startups turned things around, tripled their monthly revenues and regained profitability.

The autonomous Mayflower aims to prove the skills of the AI ​​captain by sailing on the pilgrims’ wake (FORTUNE).

If successful, the Mayflower Autonomous Vessel, named after its famous voyage pioneer and abbreviated MAS, will be the first such transatlantic voyage by an autonomous vessel.

BetaKit Live: How to Drive Growth and Innovation through Impact Investing (BETAKIT)

At the next BetaKit Live on Thursday, December 2, TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, Global Impact Investing Network, and Gotcare leaders will discuss corporate venture capital and impact investing space.

In a crowded global market, the results of funding for Canadian AI startups stand out (TECHCRUNCH)

Private funds, public funds, and universities are fueling the boom.

