Candidates for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards for Delaware are:





2021 was a year of uncertainty, change and resilience. What’s a better way to celebrate the end than the award to the innovator who made it successful?

In 2020, the Technical.ly Awards will return to Delaware after a three-year hiatus with five local innovators and organizations: Stephanie Eldridge, Marke Bisgi Deon, Dr. Dan Young, Second Chance Farm, and Zip Code Wilmington’s TECHpreneur Incubator. Awarded.

This year, we aim to maintain the same digital format in four categories and honor Delaware people who are working to not only succeed the local tech community and entrepreneurial community, but also to be comprehensive and fair. .. 2021 categories: Invention of the Year, Technical Leader of the Year, Culture Builder of the Year, Business of the Year.

Winners of Delaware’s 2021 Technical.ly Awards will be announced on Wednesday, December 15th. But first, you need to pick those winners.

We solicited nominations from community members earlier this fall and curated these finalists based on our own reports. Now, this year is the time to vote on who deserves to be celebrated. Voting will be held until EOD on Wednesday, December 8th. See below for details on each candidate.

This year’s invention

Which product, project, or release is best to change the industry this year?

Elyte Energy Hydrogen Power Bank — Dr. Jalaal Hayes holds a PhD. He received his PhD in Applied Chemistry at the age of 22 in 2015 and patented hydrogen storage technology in 2017. Use this technology to create an Elyte Energys hydrogen power bank that transforms gas guzzlers such as RVs into self-charging clean energy electric vehicles. Desikant Temperature Control Apparel — The first Startup 302 contest winner, Desikant founder Kwaku Temeng and his team have created temperature, especially for surgeons and other long-working healthcare professionals. We have developed an apparel that can be adjusted to reduce heat stress. Danio Wellness, a Diary (2017s Dev Product of the Year Delaware Innovation Award nomination), is a Green Line Business Group created to fill the healthcare gap by providing access to safe, certified and user-friendly health care. The latest healthcare app from. CEOAnthony Wright aims to be a platform that older low-income earners with little technical knowledge can use with confidence. Lignolix Catalyzed Process — Originally developed in the lab of Professor Thomas Epps of the University of Delaware and co-founders of Lignolix, Eric Gottlieb, Robert O’Dea, and Elvis. Ebikade is taking green technology to the commercial level. This process takes plant waste and converts it into renewable chemicals and cellulose. Lectrolists — Dr. Greg Hatchings and Dr. Fenjao have discovered ways to capture carbon dioxide greenhouse gases, the main cause of climate change, and convert them into useful chemicals. Materials containing raw materials for pharmaceutical products. This is a solution aimed at reducing the impact of fossil fuels on the transition to carbon-neutral energy. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards Technical Leader of the Year

Who is leading the breakthrough technical work within a company or organization?

Thomas Stretch, CTO of Patient Sortal — Stretch is the CTO of Hen Hatch’s alumni track, a globally recognized startup, and patients with ongoing medical conditions working with care teams in hospitals (or prisons). ) To home. Hannah Murnen, CTO of Compact Membrane Systems — “Hannah is an extraordinary leader, laying her deep technological foundation with a focus on human resources development and commercial development,” wrote a Murnen nominee. “She sets ambitious goals for her team, coaches, guides and solves problems to help her achieve more than everyone thinks. Under her leadership, CMS The science and product development team invents new membranes, widens openings to support innovation, and combines those innovations with constant efforts to turn those innovations into real products. ”Tech Impact — Tech Impact, Executive After many years of influence on Delaware at the director, Patrick Callihan Coding Program ITWorks, 2021 was the year Kalihan brought Tech Impact to Wilmington in a new riverfront location full-time. Since then, TechImpact has acquired the Delaware Data Innovation Lab and partnered with Code Differently to bring TechElevator to Wilmington’s Market Street. Hattie Duplechain — Innovation Space, Program Manager at Delaware Innovation Space, continues to help build strong STEM startups. Delaware, no signs of slowdown — especially 2021 Science Inc. I’m using the new accelerator. Managed by Duplechain, this program helps foster science startups and prepare them to become a viable business beyond the lab. WSFS CTO William Coffey — Coffey joined and balanced WSFS at the end of 2020. Whether it’s a living room-like lobby or chatting with real people through the banking app Zoom, a popular all-virtual banking option that connects you. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards Business of the Year

Which promising young or growing companies are tackling interesting issues in new ways or shaping the future of the industry?

HXInnovations — The winner of the Startup 302 Pitch Contest, a middle-town-based company founded by Von and Nicole Homer in 2019, uses AI, machine learning, and computer vision technology to help manufacturers improve shoe performance. We are supporting. Their innovations are especially useful for people with injuries and disabilities. HX Innovations also contributes to the community by offering popular shoes and STEM classes as part of FAME’s summer program. Drone Workforce Solution — TheoNix, Jr. in 2015. Founded by, the organization offers training courses to those who are about to pass the Federal Aviation Administration drone. Pilot test. This can lead to high-paying jobs with a growing drone workforce. Due to the pandemic’s particular focus on workforce development, the company was able to offer free drone training to high school juniors and seniors. Avkin — A small health tech company (fka SimUCare), Heiddy DiGregorio, and Amy BuchaandRobert Tilly, located in Newport’s former bounce house founded by Amy Cowperthwaite, develops and manufactures educational prostheses. This includes arms for learning blood draws, throats for tracheostomy training, realistic wounds, all worn by simulated participants (fka actors) and is the most realistic possible. Create a medical training experience. Although it may seem strange in age and size among tech and STEM companies, Anara Originals has gained a place for innovation and support from other entrepreneurs in Delaware’s business ecosystem. Founder Sarah Crawford is a designer who has worked with Tommy Hilfiger of DDC Laband H & M. She is the author and TED speaker of The Playbook to Essential Style — Learn, Build, Explore Your Style. She is a member of the Original Coloure Collective, formed in February 2021, highlighting, engaging and promoting black creatives and minority-owned businesses. UPCycle — This UD-based startup — founders Sierra Ryan Wallick and Michelle Yatvitskiy are still undergraduates — started as a solution to the excess of used clothing donated early in the Pandemic, but just turning the fabric waste into a brand new item. Rather, it landed as a company educating teens about design, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship with a cohort at Wilmington’s second-hand warehouse. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards Culture Builder of the Year

What sympathetic leaders or organizers make the workplace, professional group, or wider community more inclusive, resilient, or engaging?

The Chemours CEO Mark Newman — DuPont’s spin-off, The Chemours faces the 21st century head-on under the leadership of Newman, who prioritizes social justice, including racism and other forms of discrimination as a safety issue. increase. It tells a lot for companies whose core value is “obsession with safety.” Ayanna Khan, founder of the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce — Delaware needed more support for an ever-growing number of Black entrepreneurs. Khan in Middletown has realized the Black Chamber of Commerce in Delaware. First Founders Founder Garrison III — An underrated entrepreneur-focused First Founders Accelerator has been around for some time, but was an early adopter of the WeFunder City Partners program in 2021. Through the PhilaDelaware portal, entrepreneurs can rely on the community to crowdfund their ideas instead of the inaccessible VC routes. Troy Mix, Associate Director of the University of Delaware Administrative Institute, is behind the First State Insights podcast and First State Economic Development News + Notes newsletter, Mix is ​​not just one company, but all companies in Delaware. A cultural builder whose purpose is to improve. AtnreAlleyne, TeenSHARP, and DelawareCAN — After landing $ 250,000, in 2020, a New Castle County CARES Foundation grant (and DETV program) launched a proximity project cohort for healthcare, a data project at the Delaware Data Innovation Lab. Leading the landing of another $ 300,000 from WSFS in September, Delaware and its future are only growing. Vote for the 2021 Technical.ly Awards-30-

