Google Early Christmas Gifts has lots of new Android features





What you need to know Google has announced a number of new features coming to Android devices. Updates include a new emoji kitchen mashup, support for auto-reset permissions on more phones, and auto-generated memory in Google Photos. There are also new Android Auto updates to improve messaging and new widgets for some Android apps.

“This is the season for Android app updates. Thanks to Google’s kindness. Every few months, Google removes new features for Android devices and services, but what is the quarterly feature removal that we push exclusively for Pixel devices? Apart from that, with this latest feature set for Android, Google has added some fun and useful updates while making it easier to stay in touch with your family.

Family bell for more devices

One of the most useful features of Google’s Nest product family is Family Bell. This allows users to set useful reminders that will be broadcast throughout the house. Google is now extending this feature beyond smart home devices such as Nest Hub (2nd generation) to make it available on the best Android phones.

You can now set reminders directly from your Android smartphone and select the device to send alerts to. Not everyone has Nest products around their home, so this will bring reminders to the whole family.

Android Auto messaging and music

Google brings some useful new features to your car. The company emphasizes how to set Android Auto to launch automatically when a smartphone is connected. This will allow you to boot and run as soon as possible. Now, when you’re on the go, Google brings you SmartReply-enhanced messaging capabilities that arrive at Android Auto.

Similar to how it works with Google Messages on Android, thanks to the Google Assistant’s capabilities, you can receive suggestions for replies based on the context of your message. This allows you to reply to incoming messages with a quick tap, or choose your own custom reply.

Google has also improved the music experience on Android Auto, with the play button always on, so you can access your songs faster from your home screen. And soon, users will be able to search for songs with their own voice in their favorite media apps thanks to the new search icon, so they don’t have to mess around with the menu while driving.

These driving updates will be added to the new digital khakis that Google is introducing on the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Other updates

Google has also introduced several other updates for Android apps. In September, the company announced that auto-reset of permissions would apply to older mobile phones running Android 6.0 and above, and will finally be rolled out to these devices “next month.” This means that apps that you haven’t used in a while will, of course, turn off valid permissions until you start using them again.

Gboard’s emoji kitchen has also been updated with “thousands of new additions” for numerous mashups, some of which should appeal to dog lovers. These will begin rolling out today and will reach everyone within a few weeks.

Some of my favorite apps are getting new widgets that are useful for some apps, such as Google Play Books and YouTube Music. This makes it easy to manage and control directly from the home screen.

Finally, Google Photos has some new features such as auto-generated memory to help you celebrate birthdays, graduations, holidays and other moments. You’ll also get a new People & Pets widget that you can manage with the people you care about most.

