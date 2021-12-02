Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Hosts Webinar on Social Impacts of AI and Technology – Manila Bulletin





AIM Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (ASITE) is working with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) under the title “Mind Hacker: How Technology and AI Are Impacting Your Mind.” We held a webinar. Science and Technology Week. The event covered a wide range of topics, including clickbait, e-commerce, distance learning, news and information. Several student data science classes from the PhD covered these topics throughout the webinar. The event began with a discussion of Clickbait and Gilbert Chua, a 2020 Master of Science in Data Science class and currently a PhD, on the impact on online information consumption. Data science student. He explains that the significant impact of technology and information on human behavior and psychology is closely linked to media and advertising. Last year, Google and Facebook alone invested over $ 200 billion in advertising.

Chua said he wanted to see the benefits and side effects of technology and AI. What we want to do is understand how technology affects your mind. PhD, Eloi Ventura In the 2023 Data Science Class, I quoted some of the specific benefits that technology offers. Given the load of information available there, one of the benefits these platforms give us is that they organize the information for us, she says. E-commerce is the right technology platform to help many consumers discover new products. Technology uses technology to organize information so that consumers can make informed purchase decisions. Crisis management is another area that has primarily benefited from the integration of AI and technology. Organizations such as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Earthquakes (PHIVOLCS), the Philippine Institute of Atmospheric and Geophysical Astronomy (PAGASA), and the Inter-Institutional Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases Management (IATF) were able to send alerts. Disseminate information to the public.

The Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship is committed to developing leaders for the future that will change the outlook for data science in the country and Asia. For more information on PhDs, visit https: //asite.aim.edu/programs/phd-in-data-science/ for data science programs.

