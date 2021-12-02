80 Best Cyber ​​Monday Deals Still In Progress





Ars Technica

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are behind us, but even if you don’t get everything you want, today’s Dealmaster Roundup has a lot of better deals from these events.

For example, Google’s top 4K streaming sticks, Google’s Chromecast and Google TV, are 20% off, while Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Roku Streaming Stick 4K competitors have Cyber ​​Monday prices of $ 35 and $ 30, respectively. It remains.

Some of our wireless noise canceling headphones are still discounted. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is our favorite over-ear pair for most people, about $ 70 off the regular retail price. Meanwhile, Jabra’s Elite 75t is a balanced set of true wireless earphones that are currently down to $ 80 (only $ 3). Higher than the highest price tracked.

Almost low on the classic board game Catan, Google’s new great Pixel 6 $ 50 discount, various discounts on Google and Amazon’s smart home gear, It Takes Two, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more. Some of the notable video games.

However, not everything is repeated. There’s also a deal for “$ 50 for $ 45,” a new low for Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for two well-reviewed Dell monitors, the iPad Air and the 11-inch iPad Pro. Nintendo eShop gift cards, and a few others. Below is a complete summary. As always, we research and curate each pick and deal price to make sure it’s an offer worth your time.

Ars Technica can earn sales rewards from the links in this post through its affiliate program.

Enlarge / Jabra’s Elite 75t is the recommended set of wireless noise canceling earphones.

Jeff Dunne

Today’s Featured Deals Jabra Elite 75t wirelessANC Earphones for $ 80 ($ 135) on Amazon, Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 wirelessANC Headphones for $ 248 ($ 320) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy Catanboard Games for $ 22 ($ 40) at Amazon , Walmart It Takes Two (PS4, Xbox) for $ 20 ($ 30) at Amazon (even with a game pass) Google Chromecast and Google TV 4K Media Streamer for $ 40 ($ 50) atTarget, Best Buy, Walmart Samsung Evo Select (256GB, A2, V30) ) $ 25 ($ 37) at Amazon $ 50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card $ 45 ($ 50) at Amazon Google Pixel6 Unlocked Smartphone $ 549 ($ 599) at Best Buy Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro , IPad Air (4th gen) for $ 99 ($ ​​160) at Amazon, Walmart Logitech G305 Lightspeedwireless Gaming Mouse is $ 30 ($ 40) on Amazon, Target, Best Buy Expansion / In our review, Google’s Pixel 6 is on the market Called the best Android smartphone in.

Ron Amadeo

Expanding Electronics Trading / The Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t much different from the Series 6, but it’s still the best smartwatch you can buy. Advertisement Enlarge / Apple’s latest AirPods aren’t for everyone, but they do provide better sound than most “openback” earphones.

Jeff Dunne

TV and Home Entertainment Deals I like Google’s latest Chromecast, which offers a clean interface and convenient search capabilities.

Corey Gaskin

Video Game Deals Expansion / Last We Part II is a dark but fascinating third-person action game. It Takes Two is a fun and sometimes weird platformer that can only be played in co-op.

Hayes light

Game Deals Expansion / Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed is a great wireless gaming mouse for less than $ 50.

Valentina Paradino

If you need a magnifying / dedicated gaming headset, HyperX’s Cloud Alpha is suitable for less than $ 100.

Jeff Dunne

Smart home devices handle the ideal environment bedside expansion / Google’s 2nd generation Nest hub.

Corey Gaskin

Ad expansion / latest Amazon Echo smart speaker. Enlarge / Eufy’s IndoorCam 2K records crisp images at an affordable price.

Jeff Dunne

For laptops and desktop PCs, Lenovo Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (Gen 2) laptop for $ 957 ($ 1,250), 14 inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (code: EXTRAFIVE + HOLIDAYSURPRISE) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go laptop for $ 550 ($ 1,250) It will be offered for $ 650). , Best Buy, WalmartCore i5-1035G1, 12.4 inch 15361024, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Razer Book 13laptop for $ 1,000 ($ 1,200) atRazer, WalmartCore i5-1135G7, 13.4 inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Asus ROG Zephyrus G14gaming Laptop $ 1,300 ($ 1,550) atBest BuyRyzen 9 5900HS, 14 inch 1080p 144 Hz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 Dell S2721DGF 27 inch gaming monitor $ 330 ($ 400) atBest Buy, Dell2560x1440, IPS, 165 Hz, FreeSync, G-sync Extended Compatibility / Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go isn’t a very powerful laptop, but it offers a clean, well-structured design that goes against its relatively affordable price.

Jeff Dunne

Dell S3221QS 32 inch curve monitor (Dell4K, VA, 60 Hz) for $ 330 ($ 390), FreeSync Dell S722DGM 27 inch curve game monitor (Amazon, Dell2560x1440, VA, 165 Hz), FreeSync Dell S3422DWG 34 inch curve game monitor Dell3440x1440, VA $ 400 ($ 485). 144 Hz, FreeSync Samsung Odyssey G7 (LC32G75T) 31.5 inch game monitor $ 600 ($ 730) at Amazon, B & H2560x1440, VA, 240 Hz, FreeSync, G-Sync compatible Samsung Odyssey G7 (S28AG70) 28 inch game monitor $ 650 ($ 800) ) AtBest Buy4K, IPS, 144 Hz, FreeSync Enlarged / Samsung SSD 980 (center) is worth the average consumer.

Jim Salter

Enlarge / Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio turns the iPad into a more laptop, but iOS isn’t macOS yet.

Samuel Axon

Accessories and other deals expanded / 1st generation (left) and 2nd generation (right) Apple Pencils.

Samuel Axon

Magnification / Anker’s PowerLine II is a durable USB-C to Lightning cable.

Jeff Dunne

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/staff/2021/12/best-cyber-monday-2021-deals-still-going/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos