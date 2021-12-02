Bank for International Settlements Launches Innovation Hub





The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Bank for International Settlements have set up a center to explore cutting-edge financial technology and supervising methods to address it.

The mission of the New York Innovation Center, housed in the New York Federated Bank, is to conduct research on new products and facilitate the development of technologies that central banks can use to regulate the modern global financial system.

Per von Zelowitz is the center director. Previously, he was Director of Banking Transformation at PwC and a founding member of Citigroup’s corporate incubator, D10X.

The New York Innovation Center will be housed in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York building in downtown Manhattan.

Scott Eels / Bloomberg

The center focuses on five areas. Supervision and regulatory technology, including artificial intelligence. Financial market infrastructure including payments. The future of money; open finance, including banking as a service and decentralized finance. Advanced analysis for assessing the risks and costs of climate change.

At the Fed’s Governor John Williams on Monday, the goal is not just to write down the idea, but to develop it, put it into practice, experiment with it, and see what works.

BIS is owned by 63 central banks and is based in Basel, Switzerland. Its innovation hub centers are located in Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, London and Stockholm, with two more centers planned in Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris. One of BIS’s recently announced projects, Nexus, will look at ways to adapt instant payment systems domestically to facilitate rapid cross-border remittances.

Working with BIS in this way strengthens the ability to work with central banks around the world, freeing up the best and most up-to-date information, research and practices, Chairman Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve Board. States: Opening remarks during the event. He has been the Chairman of the BIS Innovation Hub Advisory Board since it was founded in January 2020.

The pursuit of the center remains agile, von Zerowitz said. He said these are likely to evolve over time.

Other Federal Reserve units have established their own innovation projects. The Federal Reserve Board Technology Lab (TechLab) is conducting research on payment technology. In 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston announced a multi-year partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to investigate central bank digital currencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanbanker.com/news/new-york-fed-bank-for-international-settlements-launch-innovation-hub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos