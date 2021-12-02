Google December 2021 Product Review Update





Google has announced that an English product review update will be published today on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Product review pages that have been improved since the last product review update may be reflected in new updates.

This update, called the December 201 Product Review Update, will take three weeks to fully publish.

Prior to this update, there will be a spam update in early November and a core algorithm update that was closed at the end of November.

Some people may find it untimely or meaningful for Google to publish updates during the busy shopping season, but so far these updates haven’t been particularly confusing. ..

Still, it’s most unfortunate if a legitimate product review site unintentionally loses its ranking at this important time of the year.

A tweet from Google Search Central announced:

“The December 2021 product review update is available on the English page. It will take about 3 weeks to complete.”

Alan Kent, Google Developer Advocate, tweeted:

“This is one of many ranking signals, but certainly the goal is to reward genuine, high-quality reviews. The documentation page lists recommendations for good reviews.”

Alan tweeted an explanation of what types of sites are affected by product review updates.

“Mainly related to sites that post articles that review products. Think of a site like” Best TV for $ 200 or less “.com. The goal is to improve the quality and usefulness of the reviews displayed to users. “

The reaction on Twitter has generally made a big step forward in the announcement.

Bring it …

— TechReview (@besttechreview) December 1, 2021

Product review page ranking rating

Google’s announcement refers to “automatic ratings” that are specific to product reviews. Also note that product review pages are also ranked by other ranking factors that are common to other web pages.

“… Keep in mind that automatic rating of product review content is just one of many factors used to rank content, so changes can occur at any time for a variety of reasons.”

New product review best practices

Google has also warned in advance that it will introduce two new product review requirements, apparently aimed at fake product reviews.

The first requirement is that the product review provides on-page evidence that the product was actually processed and reviewed.

Many low quality reviews are clearly affiliate sites that post fake reviews that are close to a rewritten version of the product specification.

The second requirement is that product reviews offer multiple purchasing options.

An update to Google’s product reviews states:

“Users trust reviews that include evidence of products that are actually being tested and want more options for purchasing products.

Support your expertise and enhance the credibility of your reviews by providing evidence such as visual, audio, or other links to your experience with the product.

Gives readers the option to purchase from selected sellers, including links to multiple sellers. “

Google hasn’t called for ranking elements for these best practices, but states that these “best practices” will be incorporated into future product review updates.

Therefore, these two best practices can probably be considered a ranking factor.

The new document is called “Write a High Quality Product Review”.

The best practices page highlights requirements that appear to be designed to facilitate real reviews and eliminate fake reviews.

Here is a sample:

Share quantitative measurements of how products are measured in different categories of performance. Describes how a product evolves from a previous model or release to provide improvements, address issues, or otherwise help users make purchase decisions. Is designed and has an impact on users beyond what the manufacturer says. Include links to other useful resources (from yourself or other sites) to help your readers make decisions.

Promote quality product reviews

Reviews of many products, such as kayaks, are expensive. As a result, there are many fake reviews that do not contain the original image of the product, as the kayak has not actually been reviewed.

You need to wonder if these new requirements can backfire by responding to fake review sites by adding fake practical rating content and images.

Product review update quote announcement

Product review updates and your site

Read Google Product Review Best Practices

Write a high quality product review

