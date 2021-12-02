2021 CIO, CISO and other Gov Tech Job Moves





Each year, we track public sector IT leaders taking on new roles, moving to private sector positions, and tackling the high-tech issue of serving citizens. After the turmoil of 2020, 2021 saw a shift to something similar to business as usual, with CIOs, CISOs, data officers and others there to keep the government moving forward. Inauguration. In March, Alan Fuller was appointed CIO to replace Hussey and was appointed Head of Technology Services.

In addition to his job as director of performance and analytics, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has appointed Kirby Brady as the city’s first chief innovation officer.

Eight years later, Bill Greeves resigned as CIO of Wake County, North Carolina and joined the software company SAP.

Kelly Jin, New York City’s Chief Analyst, has announced that he will leave his position as Vice President of the Knight Foundation’s community and national initiatives.

Vitaliy Panych was appointed Chief Information Security Officer of California after two years of acting role.

Michigan has been appointed Chief Security Officer of Laura Clark, and in October Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that he would serve as CIO of the state after Bromstivitz departed for the private sector. Clark has been working as an interim CSO since Chris Delsha left to lead cybersecurity in the Biden Harris presidential campaign in 2020.

In February, federal veteran Antonio Sean Martinez was elected Executive Director of the Colorado Broadband Office to replace the state’s current CIO, Anthony Neal-Graves.

Washington CIO James Weaver has left his role in North Carolina to lead the Department of Information Technology as Chief Information Officer and Secretary.

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced two technical appointments: California Chief Technology Officer Liana Bailey-Crimmins and State Chief Technology Innovation Officer Richard Klau.

Rebecca Woodbury, March Digital Services Chief in San Rafael, California, has left the city’s services and started its own consultant, called the Department of Civic Things, with the goal of continuing to work with local governments.

President Biden has elected Clare Martorana, who recently served as CIO of the US Human Resources Department, as the CIO of the Federal Government and the Director of the E-Government and Information Technology Department of the Administrative Budget Department.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has appointed Kevin Gilbertson, a technology leader in the private sector, as the state’s new CIO after Tim Bottenfields retired at the end of 2020.

AprilAdita Karkera resigned as Deputy Chief Data Officer in Arkansas and played a role in Deloitte after working in the state for 20 years.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has appointed Jason Hardebeck as the first director of the city of Broadband and Digital Equity and Justin Elsath as Chief Data Officer.

Governor Doug Ducey is responsible for changing the IT structure of Arizona, with CISO Tim Roemer serving as Director of the Department of Homeland Security and managing cybersecurity efforts.

After working in the Information Technology Department of Colorado Springs for eight years, Mary Week was appointed as the new CIO of the city.

After Angel Petisco retired in February, Margaret Brisbane was appointed CIO of Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous county.

Mae Austin, Texas has appointed Christopher Stewart as the new CIO. This is the role that long-time IT chief Stephen Elkins has been in a tentative position since he retired in 2020.

Matthew Arvay resigned as Phoenix CIO and gained a position in the private sector. Initially in acting position, he was permanently replaced in September by Steen Hambric, who has been the CIO’s assistant since 2017.

State CIO Gordon Knopp has resigned following a high-profile data breach at the Wyoming Department of Health. He was temporarily replaced by state information service administrator Timothy Sheehan.

Alaska’s CISO Mark Breunig has left the state to act as a cybersecurity advisor for the Department of Homeland Security. Grady Treston has tentatively taken over the post.

Jason Hebbe was appointed Chief Technology Officer of Pennsylvania after the resignation of former CTO Sean Crager, who was transferred to the private sector.

After eight years as CIO and Director of Information Services (ISD) in San Mateo County, California, John Walton resigned from that position. Assistant CIO Michael Wentworth has been appointed Interim ISD Director.

Two years after becoming CIO of Ohio in June, Ervan Rodgers announced a move to the private sector. Katrina Flory, who has been Deputy CIO since 2011, has been appointed to replace him.

Maria Thompson, North Carolina’s first Chief Risk Officer, has left the state’s Information Technology department to take up an AWS position. She was replaced by Robmain in November.

Luke Stowe, CIO of Evanston, Illinois, has been appointed as the city’s new administrative services director, in addition to his work leading the IT department.

Jason Sankey, a former Ohio Employment and Family Services CIO, has been appointed CIO of Atlanta to replace Tye Hayes, who has been in a provisional position since late 2020.

Bill Kehoe, CIO of Los Angeles County, has been appointed Head of Washington IT after James Weavers departed in February.

Calvin Rhodes has resigned from Georgia CIO after a ten-year term. He was replaced by Shawnzia Thomas, a 13-year national service veteran.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has appointed Rich Sanders, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health, as the state’s first Chief Innovation Officer.

Amanda Floss, Chief Innovation Officer in Los Angeles, has left the city hall to become Executive Director of the Bloomberg Public Innovation Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Andrew Pete Peterson has resigned as Chief Information Technology Officer in Oakland, California and has joined executive search firm Riviera Partners.

Carlos Perez, CIO of Wayne County, Michigan, left the county government nearly five years later. Hector Roman replaced him as a provisional CIO.

After a 22-year career in the Urban Technology Department of Lynchburg, Virginia, CIO Terry Hutchins has retired.

In July, longtime Detroit CIO Beth Niblock left the city hall to serve as CIO for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Biden administration. Mayor Mike Dagan has appointed Art Thompson to replace her.

Delaware CIO Jason Clarke has announced that Aleine Cohen will be with him as the state’s first Deputy Chief Information Officer.

Saad Bashir has resigned as CTO of Seattle after two years in office. The position was filled by interim CTO Jim Rotor. Jim Rotor expected the next mayor to choose a permanent replacement.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has appointed Christopher Bramwell as the state’s first privacy officer to be part of the Government Administration.

John Salazar has resigned as New Mexico CIO. In September, he recently represented Raja Sambandam, Chief Risk and Security Officer of the State Tax and Revenue Department.

AugustDeborah Blyth has left Colorado’s Chief Information Security Officer to play a role in the private company Crowd Strike. William Chumley, Chief Customer Officer of the State, has been nominated as the Interim CISO.

In San Jose, California, we hired two agents, Eddie Kim and Ying Chan, to serve under CIO Rob Lloyd.

In September Karina Ricks, Head of Mobility and Infrastructure at Pittsburgh, left the city for her role as Deputy Director of Research, Innovation, and Demonstration at the Federal Public Transport Authority.

The Georgia Technology Authority has added it to the C Suite along with new Chief Cloud Officer Dmitry Kaganski, who came to the state government from Amazon Web Services.

Former Wisconsin Health Services Department CISO Shane Dwyer has been appointed to the same position in Iowa. He replaced Jeff Franklin, who left in 2020.

Former New York City Department of Transportation CTO Cordell Schachter has moved to federal level to become the US Department of Transportation CIO.

Phoenix has appointed Michael Hammett, the first Chief Innovation Officer to have worked in the city since 2006.

Kevin Ford has resigned as Chief Information Security Officer in North Dakota and has served as CISO at Esri. He replaced Michael Greg, director of cyber operations in the North Dakota state, in November.

In October, North Carolina Chief Data Officer John Collels retired from the state’s IT department for six years, replacing provisional CDO Carol Burrows.

Daniel Dister left his position as CISO in New Hampshire and worked for the Biden Office of Management and Budget. CIO Denis Goulet took over the role in addition to the existing job until the job was permanently fulfilled.

Annette Dunn, CIO of Iowa, has resigned to gain a position in the private sector.

CISO’s Stephen Meyer, who has been in Missouri for nearly 21 years, has announced his departure to work at the private company World Wide Technology.

Nadia Hansen, CIO of Clark County, Nevada, has left her post to play a role in the private sector.

In November Ravi Krishnan was appointed as the second best data officer in North Dakota on behalf of Dorman Bazzell.

Sunnyfan became CIO of New Hanover County, North Carolina, after her predecessor, Leslie Channey, announced her retirement 17 years later.

Little Rock, Ark’s first performance and innovation director, left the city to join the software company Socrata.

