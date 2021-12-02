10 Reasons to Stop Using Google Chrome





Google is probably an internet company, offering a number of products and services centered around technology that has remained connected for decades. For most people, the gateway to the Internet is actually another Google product, with Chrome occupying the majority of the browser market. Google Chrome is by far the most used software in the world, given how it’s used on almost every conceivable computing device. However, that doesn’t immediately mean that it’s the best way to experience the web, and there’s also a serious reason to avoid using Chrome if you can afford it.

Performance and stability

Just because it’s the most used doesn’t mean it’s the best. There are many factors that have contributed to Chrome’s success in the market. You also need to credit some of the features that helped sell your browser to your users, which is far from the most impressive when it comes to performance and stability. In fact, some Chrome users are generously admitting that they have to use the browser for this feature or its features, even though they have had a lot of worries and headaches in their browser performance. maybe.

The internet is full of anecdotes about Chrome’s insatiable thirst for RAM and battery power. Greedy web browsers are probably the last thing they need when people become dependent on laptops and the web with relatively limited hardware resources for work, study, or entertainment. .. In fact, the last thing they need is that Chrome crashes due to lack of memory, or worse, a bug from the extension.

To be fair, Google has been working to improve Chrome’s performance and reduce its footprint, primarily by limiting the amount of Javascript that runs in the background. At the same time, this may not optimize the user experience, which Google is trying to avoid. Still, Chrome is a giant beast by default, which means you have to tame and eat.

Extension security

In the past, web browsers competed and supported a number of third-party add-ons, also known as extensions. The expansion system keeps the browser slim, at least compared to the huge Internet Explorer, leaving the door to features that browser developers didn’t expect or intend. rice field. Of course, the software needed hooks to which extensions could be connected to implement these features. This may include allowing the user to change what is displayed on the web page or touch files on the user’s computer.

Unfortunately, extensions also cause problems in the long run, jeopardizing browser stability and user security. Complicating the issue is how Google operated the Chrome Web Store, which was even more open than the Google Play Store for Android. In exchange for a more open ecosystem, quality control was rare and many extensions, including malware, were able to masquerade as extensions from reputable developers and slip through cracks.

Google has tried to close the big hole, but its strategy was a double-edged sword. To mitigate the negative effects of harmful extensions, we’ve restricted what extensions can access, but we’ve also removed the features required by some extensions. Unfortunately, it’s not a closed deal either, and there are still some problematic add-ons that go beyond Google’s scrutiny.

Fullness of setting

Add-ons and extensions were supposed to make browsers simpler and lighter, but they didn’t always do so in the end. Chrome is not only resource-intensive software, it’s also complex software, and that complexity affects configuration options. Just like any other Google product, Chrome has a settings page, and the browser itself needs a mini search engine to find the right control.

Of course, there are pros and cons to this “feature”. On the one hand, you have more control over how your browser behaves, so you can fine-tune almost every aspect of your experience. On the other hand, getting lost in the sea of ​​choices is almost easy. It’s also easy to fill in important privacy and security settings and discourage users from looking for them. Yes, there are search options, but it assumes you know what to look for in the first place.

Slow feature development

Chrome is considered “heavy”, but ironically it’s slow to actually add new features, at least compared to things like Microsoft Edge and Opera. Yes, it’s a new Chrome release almost every month (although Google is currently adjusting it), but its rate is that most changes are bite-sized and focus on fixes rather than major new features. Means

This means that Chrome doesn’t always keep up with the latest trends and user demands, but that may not be a problem for some. Given the bad publicity of browser resource usage, users may definitely prefer Google to focus on polishing over fluff. Extensions allow you to add additional functionality, but the way Google pulls the floor covering from underneath them can leave a dissatisfied developer completely away from the browser.

Ecosystem lock-in

Chrome is one of the most ubiquitous gateways to the internet and you can find most of Google’s profitable products and services. In other words, it’s mostly a portal to Google’s services, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Google is shaping it into one. It works the other way around, and some of Chrome’s best features can only be experienced if you’re already using other Google products.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen an increase in the number of features that integrate other Google products into Chrome. This may seem logical from a business perspective, but it also raises a regulatory hazard when it comes to anti-competitive and monopolistic business practices. It, of course, runs the risk of favoring other Google products, even when the web browser should be almost indifferent to anything else. Conversely, Chrome makes it harder to kneel on other Google products and then switch from other Google products.

Tracking and privacy

Google wasn’t actively related to privacy, and the company is working hard to change that image. On the Web side, we’ve been promoting efforts to remove harmful third-party tracking cookies from the world, which in itself is commendable. Other browser makers have joined the impetus, but not all browser makers agree with Google’s recent suggestions on how to do that.

The company may be considered primarily a search or internet business, but most of Google’s profits actually come from the advertising business. Internet advertising always needs a form of tracking, and by promoting “good ads” and “respecting privacy” tracking methods, we can make the public more welcoming to those ads and activities. Was the goal of. But not everyone buys those promises, and Google remains ambiguous in the midst of the battle.

However, in the meantime, Chrome has been used as a testbed for Google’s privacy efforts. In particular, it’s a new technology designed to block malicious ads and trackers and promote good ads. However, this is still an ongoing task and must pass regulatory and market scrutiny. In particular, there is a question as to whether it actually works to protect the privacy of the user.

False sense of security

Even without future features like the controversial Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), Chrome has some measures designed to protect user privacy. Some of these sound like normal browser features, such as removing site access to specific hardware or secret mode. Some are specific to Chrome, such as blocking non-HTTPS sites and removing FTP functionality, while others were first implemented in Chrome.

However, there may be cases where these features do not work as expected by the user, or there are warnings that Google does not explain exactly. One of the most recent and most popular cases is Chrome’s secret mode. This is not as secret mode as most presumed. It’s only recently that Google has really revealed that safe browsing offers really minimal protection after years of advocating its use.

Secret mode really only hides your activity from other users using the same device and the same browser or browser profile. It does not completely hide your activity from websites that use other methods of tracking your presence. Also, Chrome sends data to Google’s servers for normal telemetry purposes, so it’s not always hidden from Google.

Google monopoly

Google has been praised for addressing the cause of the expulsion of harmful cookies and trackers from Chrome and the entire web, but the motivation behind the company has been questioned. In particular, the compromises proposed to replace those cookies have been questioned because they seem to benefit only Google, especially its advertising platform business. And of course, Chrome is being used as a way to drive it on the web.

For example, FLoC mentioned above is controversial because it puts Google and Chrome at the forefront. For example, it only works in Chrome and advertisers need to scrutinize using Google’s platform. Send a message that the only way to be secure on the web in this new world is to use Chrome and Google. Not surprisingly, it was incompatible with other browser makers, as well as many privacy advocates and industry regulators.

Browser monoculture

Even if Chrome doesn’t have all these issues, it has one negative effect that occurs when almost everyone on all platforms use Google’s browser. Lack of competition is actually dangerous not only for Google, but for the entire web, leading to a potential slowdown in innovation and development.

Monoculture is better than ever, and at least acceptable diversity and competition have always helped drive innovation, even in software. Others might call it a copy, but new features have become so popular and useful that they have become the norm when rivals start implementing them. Chrome’s open source Chromium base is the foundation of many competing web browsers, but browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Brave introduce new features that challenge the status quo and sometimes change the direction of Chrome. doing.

Determine the direction of the web

Perhaps the biggest issue with Chrome’s big market share, and why users should look to potentially better browsers is that it has too much influence on Google’s web direction. If Chrome decides to block this technology or sites that use that technology, or require sites to implement new features, most websites will need to be tuned to meet Google’s request. .. From time to time, it works in favor of the Web, like pushing HTTPS to standard. However, there are times when it seems that Google is the only one that will ultimately benefit, such as when you “encourage” your website to use AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages).

However, the web is not owned by Google and has many other stakeholders compared to Chrome and Google’s market share. There is a real risk and danger that Google will give way if other browser makers and regulators aren’t vigilant and listen, like when Google was about to push FLoC into everyone’s throat. Regular users may not say much about these issues, but recommending other browsers, especially Chromium-based browsers, can prevent Google from owning the web.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.slashgear.com/10-reasons-to-stop-using-google-chrome-01700867/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos