Technology giants now have the same corporate responsibility as the state entity





The tension between the liberal values ​​that drive innovation and the social impact of innovation, such as whether personal data or privacy is compromised, is part of the Value & Innovation Conference, Liberal Value and Startup Ecosystem Panel. It was one of the topics discussed in. Emi Palmor, a former director of the Israeli Ministry of Justice and a member of the Facebook Surveillance Commission, Nimrod Kozlovski, a partner and co-founder of Cytactic and a lecturer at Tel Aviv University on cybersecurity research, and Professor Ehud Shapiro, computer science at the Weitzman Institute of Science. Biology professor talked about whether technology is in line with or follows ethical values ​​and moral norms.

Palmor: Technology giants like Facebook have set out to promote the value of having a community voice, arguing that the technology aims to promote and enable it. The tech giant has become a company that believes its people have the same sense of responsibility as the substance of the country, and now has a specific obligation to comply with human rights law in its daily work.

Kozlovsky: I think the debate often begins with the question of whether the technology itself has an idealism embedded in it. Technology encryption, on the one hand, promotes the value of freedom, control and privacy, while on the other hand it promotes hostile elements, allowing businesses to avoid accountability. We know that technology is a tool shaped by humans. We embed our values ​​in it. Instead of assuming that certain technologies will lead us to them, we need to start asking about the values ​​we are trying to promote.

Shapiro: Technology has value, but not necessarily intentionally. The Internet was aimed at demonstrating the value of democracy, freedom, equality, and the potential for everyone to express themselves freely, but that is not what happened. Companies were forced to compromise some of their value as they saw more money coming in. All major tech companies are engaged in espionage, manipulation, and user information gathering. It is difficult for them to defend democracy when they have so much power.

