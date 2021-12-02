Android gets some new features on Google with December 2021 update





Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL; DR

Google is rolling out some updates and new additions to Android properties. This includes family bell reminders, automatic permission management for older Android versions, and more.

Google has announced that it will be adding and updating a number of new features on different platforms in the coming weeks. In an announcement on the company’s blog, the company revealed that Android, Gboard, Android Auto and more all love the festival features this year.

Family Bell is now available on Android phones

First, the biggest additions are added to the Google Assistant in the form of family bells. Originally limited to smart home devices, this feature is now available on smartphones and tablets. In effect, Family Bell, a more jazz-style reminder, allows users to schedule and sync tasks between family schedules. Google believes this addition will help smooth the holiday task list.

Setting up a family bell is also very easy.

First, enable the Google Assistant by saying “Hey Google”.I’ll tell you, set a family bell [event name].. Select a reminder time on your phone. Select the device to chime.

If you prefer, you can also edit Family Bell reminders with the Google Assistant.

See also: The best Google Assistant device

Widget, Google Photos, Emoji Kitchen

Google has added other festival-themed additions such as the Google Play Books widget to help track the progress of audio books, the YouTube Music widget, and the Google Photos People & Pets widget that scrolls your loved one’s favorite photos on the home screen. Functions are also being expanded. .. Google Photos has also acquired the new Memories Smart, which focuses specifically on sentimental moments and holidays throughout the year.

Finally, in addition to the congratulatory cheers, Emoji Kitchen will be rolled out to Gboard beta users today and Gboard users in the coming weeks. This feature allows users to combine two emojis into one, perfect for creating quirky holiday disgust.

Auto reset permissions and Android Auto

There are also some practical additions to Android. To get started, Permissions Auto-Reset comes with older Android phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later. First debuted on Android 11, this feature automatically disables permissions for apps that you haven’t used in a while.

Android Auto users can take advantage of compatible car auto-launch, a new always-on music play button on the home screen, and voice search to find that particular track. Smart replies will soon be on Google’s automotive platform.

comment

