UALR, UAPB Launches Consortium for Forge Institute and Cyber ​​Innovation





The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock), the University of Arkansas at Pinebluff (UAPB), and the Forge Institute announced the establishment of the Cyber ​​Innovation Consortium (CCI) on Wednesday (1 December).

The new initiative aims to develop and coordinate cyber education in Arkansas and expand applied research capabilities.

We are very excited to build this collaboration with the Forge Institute, said Dr. Brian Berry, UA Little Rock’s Vice President of Research and Dean of the Graduate School. We see cybersecurity as an important area of ​​research for our students, and the expertise provided by the Forge Institute provides a real-world perspective that cannot be simulated in the classroom.

Through the hands-on expertise and programs of Forge Institutes, as well as the partnership between Arkansas companies and two universities, the consortium is strategically advancing technologies to support defense and strengthen Arkansas as a cyber defense nation. Advance the industrial cluster.

Forge Institute CEO Lee Watson said the Cyber ​​Innovation Consortium is developing new capabilities to foster a high-tech workforce and prevent, detect and mitigate new technology risks to companies, including the country’s critical infrastructure. It is a monumental to do. Both campuses already have excellent undergraduate and graduate computer science programs, cybersecurity resources, and world-class faculty. We are excited to provide expertise in this crucial initiative that will help fill the employment gap of 3.4 million people in the future.

CCI’s immediate goal is to build applied learning and research experiences for students, faculty, and industry, develop new innovation opportunities, and raise grant resources to accelerate technology transfer capabilities. Creating a targeted Strategic Initiative Office (SIO). SIO will enable the consortium to acquire and manage large-scale federal funding to build a sustainable network of education and research efforts in emerging technologies and defense.

Future research projects will include the development of next-generation artificial intelligence capabilities to manage cybersecurity threats to both critical infrastructure and military and defense networks. Advanced machine learning technology increases efficiency and expands the use of ready-to-use quantum computing capabilities in the short-term industry.

Developing a computer science and cybersecurity workforce at Arkansas Delta is our priority. CCI can help achieve this goal by working with outstanding partners within the cyber community, said Dr. Monsour Mortazavi, Deputy Prime Minister of Research, Innovation and Economic Development at UAPB.

The CCI builds on an existing partnership between the Forge Institute, UA Little Rock, and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville (U of A), and is already funded by the National Security Agency (NSA) for academic training and research. We are implementing a program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talkbusiness.net/2021/12/ualr-uapb-launch-consortium-for-cyber-innovation-with-forge-institute/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos