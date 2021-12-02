Google has accused it of dismissing staff who claim to follow The Register, the motto of “Don’t Be Evil.”





Around 2001, Google adopted the “don’t be evil” motto, summarizing its professed values ​​and elaborating on the ethical behavior expected of its employees.

That motto was prominently featured in the company’s Code of Conduct until late April or early May 2018. “Google’s Code of Conduct is one way to practice” don’t be evil. ” This is the highest possible standard of ethical business behavior for everything you do in connection with your work at Google. “

However, a few Google employees who tried to implement that motto in protest of corporate cooperation with the U.S. government agency implementing the Trump administration’s immigration policy were dismissed for their activities in 2019. ..

Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke, former unresolved Google employees, sought to hold Google accountable on Monday after challenging the legality of the dismissal with the U.S. National Labor Relations Commission (NLRB). Filed a civil suit in the Santa Clara County High Court. To punish workers who try to follow the employer’s action instructions.

“River, Waldman, and Duke have each engaged in activities that are consistent with Google’s” don’t be evil “contractual obligations,” the complaint said. [PDF] To tell.

“Specifically, they are Google about their intention to sign contracts with the Trump administration’s Customs and Border Protection (” CBP “), Immigration Customs Enforcement Bureau (” ICE), and / or Refugee Resettlement Administration (” ORR “). I asked the management of. The institutions they understood were, for example, responsible for separating children from their parents, “caging” migrants, illegally detaining refugees, and engaging in other human rights abuses. “

Plaintiff’s attorney, Laurie Burgess, told the cashier in a telephone interview that it makes sense for both parties to include these terms in the norms that Google should get along with, and Google is selective in part of that policy. He said he couldn’t choose to ignore it.

“Google has terminated the hiring of each plaintiff because it adhered to the’don’t be evil’directive and called for Google’s activities, each believing that it betrayed the directive,” the complaint said.

The complaint follows the motto of helping employees protest the Trump administration’s travel ban by abandoning Google’s censored Chinese search service “Project Dragonfly” and abolishing the drone video AI analysis initiative “Project Maven”. Outlines some of the opportunities that have been done.

According to complaints, Google is following a warning of rebellion when Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian told employees in July 2019 that Google and Google Cloud would not be involved in projects related to the Southern Borders. It was like. Google’s products and services are “used only for’good things’, such as crop protection.”

The following month, according to complaints, Rivers discovered that Google was already offering CBP a free trial of the Anthos cloud platform. The revelation was incorporated into an internal employee petition circulated by Rivers and Duke, warning them not to share details outside of Google.

Nevertheless, Anthos’s deal leaked to the press. In September, Google’s global research team interviewed Rivers, Waldman, and Duke, claiming that Google didn’t identify evidence suggesting any of the three leaks, all three. It ended on November 25, 2019.

In an internal memo, Google’s Vice President of Global Security, Chris Rackow, accused the dismissed employee of violating a company’s data security policy for searching outside the scope of his job.

False and misleading

The complaint alleges that Rackow’s remarks are “false and terribly misleading,” and accuses Rackow and Google’s chief legal officer, Kent Walker, of slandering the behavior of similarly dismissed workers. doing.

The proceedings state that plaintiffs were dismissed during Project Vivian, an initiative to prevent employee unionization, developed by IRI consultants, a company that helps companies avoid union formation. increase.

Coincidentally, on Friday, Google was accused by a special master in plaintiff’s parallel NLRB proceedings of withholding documents from discovery by claiming that the material was protected by lawyer / client privileges.

Rivers, Waldman, and Duke, along with another dismissed Google activist Kathryn Spiers, summoned Google documents, part of the NLRB proceedings but not a civil proceeding, and the company hired an IRI consultant in 2019. Anti-union plan. Google replied that it had more than 1,500 related documents, but claimed the privileges of lawyers and clients and refused to submit them.

In September, NLRB appointed Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas to review what appears to be a privileged document. According to his report, delivered November 26, 2021, most of the documents he reviewed consist of documents created in consultation with IRI.

“Many of these documents are related to or are campaign materials where IRI provides anti-union messaging and message amplification strategies and training tailored to respondents’ workforce and news and social media environments.” Said his report.

Of the 80 documents he reviewed, only nine are subject to attorney / client privileges, Bogas writes.

In addition, he sent a document to a third-party law firm to wash the document so that he could claim that the file processed by the lawyer was privileged and unaffected by disclosure to Google’s IRI. Explains the request of.

On Thursday, plaintiffs and Google will meet with NLRB to schedule a trial date. And when the labor case resumes two years ago, Burgess, who represents the plaintiffs both before NLRB and in the Santa Clara Superior Court, will seek testimony from Google’s head of legal affairs, Kent Walker.

The Santa Clara Court’s review of Google’s alleged “don’t be evil” contract breach is still in its infancy.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

