Google turns Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 into digital khaki





In the Google I / O 2021 keynote, the company announced that digital khaki support will be available on some Android devices. Thanks to the power provided by the Ultra Wideband chip, mobile phones and vehicles can communicate with each other, discarding physical keys in the process. Despite being announced as part of Android 12, this feature wasn’t available at least until now.

In a blog post detailing a total of 10 different features offered to “all” Android users, Google confirmed that digital khaki support is available. However, this feature is currently limited to Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 series devices, so there are a few things to keep in mind. One of the much bigger limitations is that you need to use a specific BMW model to take advantage of it.

This means that even with Android Auto integrated, you can’t point your Pixel 6 or Galaxy S21 at any car and unlock it automatically. Instead, you may need to buy a completely new vehicle. This is a difficult order for anyone at the moment given the ongoing global chip shortage problem.

What makes digital khaki support interesting is that thanks to the UWB chip embedded in the Pixel 6 Pro, you don’t even have to take your smartphone out of your pocket. When your smartphone comes near your car, it will be unlocked automatically.

According to 9to5Google, this feature currently only supports NFC. This is also available on the Pixel 6, but you’ll need to hold your smartphone and “tap” it to the side of the car, just as you would with Google. Pay or Samsung Pay.

Well, if you’re wondering which car is compatible with this new digital car key feature in Android 12, you’re in luck. According to the announcement earlier this year, all BMW cars released in 2020 and 2022 will be available by supporting more cars along the way.

Digital car key Google Pixel 6

Easily unlock your car

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are already great devices and are arguably one of the best devices of the year. But now you can use them as car keys to unlock your car as you get closer. This is great if you have a full hand.

