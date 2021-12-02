Google has given you 10 new Android features to play with





To conclude 2021, Google has announced another batch of software features that will be included in most Android devices, from widgets to the Google Assistant to Android for Cars. Not everything is available, but some of these are device-specific, so many will gradually roll out to mobile phones and mine.

New widgets: YouTube Music, Play Books, Photos

In the next few days, Google will publish new YouTube Music, Google Play Books, and Google Photos widgets. These widgets look great on their Material You home screen (or non-Android 12 users). The YouTube Music widget adds playback controls and recently played tracks to your screen. The Play Books widget gives you access to a complete library of book and audiobook progress. The new Google Photos widget is for People & Pets and is for people and pets you always want to see.

Family bell comes to the phone

One of my favorite Google Assistant features introduced in the first year of the pandemic was the Family Bell. It was very convenient for my child who was doing his best to continue working at a remote school. In addition, it helped remind him to do his homework every day.

Google has introduced Family Bell on mobile phones. In short, this feature is no longer an assistant feature that can only be accessed and used from Google Home or Nest devices. From now on, you can also set a personal family bell that rings only on mobile phones. Family bells are becoming more than just a home announcement.

On holidays, Google will also add suggested bells, such as reminders to water the Christmas tree, volunteer for local purposes, and watch family movies together.

New memories feature of Google Photos

New Memories features will begin to appear in the Google Photos photo grid. This feature presents a selection of photos and videos, depending on the time of year, the season, or whether your birthday is near. It may be cool to relive important moments, but Google will also allow them to be renamed, personalized, modified, and removed from Memories.

Gboard gets thousands of emojis for emoji kitchen

Google’s Emoji Kitchen for Gboard keyboards has acquired “thousands” of new emoji combinations and will be rolled out to Gboard Beta today.

For those unfamiliar, Emoji Kitchen is this really fun feature that allows you to combine two emojis to create a custom personal emoji that you can send to your friends and family. Tim loves it.

There are many Androids in the car, such as the car key of the Galaxy S21

If you own a car running Android, or if you use Android Auto a lot, you’ll find some great new features such as:

Digital Car Keys: The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Galaxy S21 lines allow you to use your smartphone as a digital car key in some countries that support BMW vehicles. Android Auto Auto Launch: There is a new auto launch feature that launches Android Auto as soon as your smartphone connects to a compatible car. Always Play Button: Use the new Always Play button on your home screen to instantly single tap to play your favorite music. Faster Music Search: “Coming Soon” Google says it has a new voice search button that allows you to search for music from your favorite artists and songs “faster.” Smart text reply: Also, “coming soon”. Thanks to smart replies and custom messages, you can easily reply to text messages using the Google Assistant on Android Auto.Finally some security news

And to focus on the last feature, Google has extended the automatic permission reset feature to Android 6.0. For those unfamiliar, this feature will probably look at apps you haven’t used in a while and remove permissions from those apps. Hopefully those apps won’t be able to do much with your phone.

// Google

