Respawn announces that the original Titanfall will be discontinued





Respawn Entertainment, a subsidiary of EA for games such as Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, announced today on Twitter that it will stop selling new original Titanfall. First released in 2014, this game will be removed from subscription services such as EA Play and Xbox Game Passon. March 1, 2022. The server of the player currently playing the game will continue to run indefinitely.

Since Titanfall 2 is still active and could be Titanfall 3, Respawn felt it appropriate to conclude that the gaming world is Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and will continue in the future.

The full statement is read as follows:

pilot,

Titanfall is part of Respawn’s DNA. It’s a game that demonstrates the studio’s ambitions when it was first released over seven years ago, and continues to be the innovation beacon we’re aiming for in every game.

Starting today, we have decided to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall game and remove the game from our subscription service on March 1, 2022. However, it keeps the server running for the dedicated fan base and its owners. I’m about to drop into a game and match.

Titanfall is at the heart of Respawns DNA, and this incredible universe will continue. Today with Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future. This franchise is the North Star of the experience that Respawn will continue to create.

Thanks from the whole Respawn team

Their replies and quotes-the response to retweets was, for the most part, far from supportive. This was primarily due to players pointing out poor server conditions and expressing disappointment with people using exploits that bend the game in the sequel Titanfall 2, or all Respawns focusing on Apex Legends. It is due to. I can’t guess what Respawn will do, but it feels like a familiar PR hit for EA.

The internal calculations of this move were undoubtedly rigorous, but without immediate promises of improvement elsewhere, the only silver backing is that the server is up and running. It would have been kind and fair for Respawn to give more than a moment’s notice, but companies are often neither kind nor fair.

See the original tweet here:

A note about Titanfall. pic.twitter.com/Ew232HkUIo

Respawn (@Respawn) December 1, 2021

