Apple is reportedly aiming to replace the iPhone with AR glasses





Image: Spencer Pratt (Getty Images)

Apple reportedly wants to replace the iPhone with augmented reality glasses within 10 years. This is a transition that will radically change the way we interact with the digital world. Before getting excited about becoming Tony Stark, it’s important to note that these ambitions come into contact with fantasy.

Let’s start with some background. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), frequently cited in a recent note to investors for accurate insider information about all of Apple, will launch a headmount device from Cupertino’s technology company next year. Claims that. The first step in a 10-year process to abandon smartphones in favor of AR.

The first device is reportedly a standalone AR headset that works without a Mac or iPhone connected. Developer support may determine the success of Apple’s first standalone AR effort, and Kuo states that the device already supports a comprehensive range of applications. Kuo previously predicted a roadmap in three phases: a helmet-type headset in 2022, glasses by 2025, and contact lenses from 2030 to 2040.

Simply put, unlike VR, AR overlays digital objects on real-world settings, but VR replaces those settings with completely fictitious areas.

It’s no wonder Apples plans to build a standalone AR headset. The company is bullish on AR, and Apple CEO Tim Cook told YouTube creator Justine Ezarik (near iJustine): I’m very excited about AR. I think AR is one of the few profound technologies we’ve looked back on someday, but how did we live without it?

G / O media may receive fees

Photo: Caitlin McGarry

Apple hasn’t released a standalone AR product yet, but it’s easy for people to create AR-based apps by using sensor data to map objects in 3D space.

Still, if Kuos’s report is accurate, Apple’s plans are bold. iPhone sales accounted for more than half of the company’s total sales, reaching $ 38.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Therefore, Apple will only kill the iPhone when the transition to AR is nearing completion. Currently, AR use cases are narrow and limited to some of the most popular apps (Pokmon Go is the most notable) and are used as a useful tool in the workplace.

Apple also has to fight the volatile past AR. Its most famous appearance to the mainstream has come via Apple’s biggest rival in Google Glass. Some consider it a future sci-fi gadget, but Google Glass failed because people were afraid that it would be recorded at any time without permission. Google has abandoned plans to sell eyeglasses to the public and decided to sell them to businesses.

If the patent is a sign, Apple is already experimenting with ways to protect user privacy. One way is to make the camera module removable so that you can see if someone nearby is shooting. This avoids the same restrictions that banned Google Glass in public places such as bars and theaters.

Privacy aside, the latest AR glasses and headsets have many drawbacks. Those with advanced computer vision require powerful processing, which adds weight and cost. Microsofts Hololens, a mixed reality headset, is one of them, with a retail price of $ 3,500. Lenovo’s $ 1,500 ThinkReality A3 also belongs to this category and is for businesses. Other options in the smart glasses category, such as Bose Frames and Amazon Echo Frames, do not use visual AR.

Apple has thrown some interesting ways to solve these technical hurdles. In a recent patent, the company uses an adjustable opacity layer to control the transparency of the lens, making digital overlays easier to see in bright conditions. This may solve problems with the now obsolete North Focals. Next is the question of how to interact with the world of AR. Will the apple answer? Tactile socks, or rather what Apple calls a footwearable support structure.

Even with Apple’s release of a viable product, the same concerns as Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories need to address general skepticism related to privacy and safety concerns surrounding face-mounted cameras. .. You also need to educate people about how to use AR, convince them of their use cases, and bring together developers to port their apps to the AR platform.

All this means that Apple’s plans include making a big leap in the short term. Technology giants have proven their ability to popularize new product categories (tablets, music players, smartphones), but products with relatively new (and advanced) technologies owned by more people from a relatively early stage. It seems that 10 years before replacing with is not enough time. Over 40% of Americans.

If the previous device released in the buildup of the AR product that kills this iPhone fails, these ambitious plans could be put in the same bin as AirPower. However, even with the success of early models, there is no timeline to reduce the life expectancy of the iPhone to 10 years. With each new technology, the hiring period is usually longer. At best, Apples AR glasses will be in 2031 at that stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/apple-apparently-wants-to-replace-iphones-with-ar-glass-1848145814 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos