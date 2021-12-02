State CIO Amy Tong Moves to Innovation Role





This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. To read this story or learn about membership, log in below. Amy Ton, Chief Information Officer of the State, will resign from that role and will assume the post of Director of Digital Innovation on January 1. Governor Gavin Newsams announced late Wednesday.

Forty-eight-year-old Tong has been the state’s CIO and director of the California Minister of Technology since he was appointed to Gov at the time. Jerry Brown in June 2016. She is a veteran of state services and has held executive positions in several departments.

Newsome proposed the Office of Digital Innovation (ODI) with its first budget in early 2019. It was approved by lawmakers that spring and is a separate organization from the CDT, both under the jurisdiction of the California State Government.

Udaya Patnaik, an entrepreneur with a startup background, was the first director of ODI to be appointed to that role in June 2020. There was no mention of Patnerk in the Newshams announcement on Wednesday.

The current Lieutenant Governor of the State and CDT is Russ Nichols, a state government veteran who was appointed to that position in March. He will probably be the CIO of the state.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the Tongs praised her, saying: Congratulations Amy Tong! Your CDT family is proud of you. We look forward to continuing our close partnership as we take on the new role of @CaliforniaODI on January 1st.

Tong has guided CDT through some crucial changes, perhaps most importantly, the transition to agile development practices across the state government, enabling rapid iterative sprints to replace traditional waterfall protocols. The destination of the ODI tongs was created as a result of that shift.

Tong is a state services veteran and has been the Data Center Chief of the California Public Employees Retirement System from 2008 to 2011. From 2011 to 2012, Chief Technology Officer of the California Tax Department. From 2012 to 2014, Deputy Director and Chief Information Officer of the California State Lottery. From 2014 to 2016, Chief Deputy Director of Systems Integration and Chief Information Officer of the California Department of Health and Welfare.

Dennis Noone is the Editor-in-Chief of Techwire. He is a career journalist and has worked as a journalist and editor in newspapers for small towns in California, Nevada, Texas and Virginia and daily newspapers in major metropolitan areas.

