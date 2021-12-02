How Tech Promotes South Africa’s Financial Inclusion





South Africa is one of the most beautiful and prosperous places on the planet. It is also one of the hardest hits by socio-economic inequality and exclusion. For years, poorly serviced citizens of South Africa have been denied access and opportunities to prosper.

New innovations in business models and digital technologies are beginning to show fair progress. But for real change to occur, it must be adopted in a way that advances the moral imperatives of financial inclusion.

“There are so many opportunities in South Africa,” said Jo-Ann Phl, Group Chief Financial Officer of iOCO, an IT consulting and services organization.

She optimistically tackles these systematic challenges as she offers a new vision for the future. Phl believes, “What this means for iOCO is an opportunity to see from an economic point of view that we can grow further together.”

In a world where rapidly advancing technology is changing the course of humanity, iOCO’s objectives are to help clients overcome challenges, pave the way for progress, and pride, integrity and innovation for a sustainable and transformative future. Is to help you achieve that. Inspired by the opportunity to provide great solutions to our clients, the iOCO brand brings together a community of great people with the best technology to serve humanity.

South Africa’s financial sector has traditionally been run by Big 4 and now Big 5 banks. It is very difficult to build the infrastructure and regulatory requirements that new banks need to enter the market. But as a side effect, new providers and disruptors are beginning to offer flexible banking services to the untapped and ambitious workforce ready to grow the economy.

Simon Just, a cluster executive in iOCO’s advisory, solutions and marketing, recognized the need to innovate beyond the way traditional banks have traditionally provided loans.

iOCO knew that it was poised to lead this transformation, but achieving these ambitious goals requires appropriate expertise and technical solutions.

“We have created success by evolving from a software environment as a service to a complete banking business as a service,” said Johann Bosch, executive director of iOCO Managed Services.

He knew that the value of mainframes could be amplified and expanded as part of the hybrid cloud vision to meet the needs of iOCO’s customers.

The impact of this vision and the technology strategies that support it is enormous.

“One of the new mutual banks has specially partnered to get into the market quickly without any capital investment. Three months later, the product was launched and grew. Proved that it was a tremendous success. “

This would not have been possible without a mainframe and appropriate software tools to open, manage and extend the environment.

“There is nothing comparable to mainframe transaction performance. Using Broadcom technology to manage the platform is a real differentiator for us. At 25% of the cost when compared to a standalone banking environment. We can provide services. “”

In order to take risks and offer these types of banks, loans, equity and insurance products in a cost-effective manner, iOCO needed to make transactions faster and more affordable. We also needed the right technology platform and team to support everything.

Bosch says that having Broadcom as a partner can bring about unique innovations. Their commitment to our organization, [and] It’s amazing for South African customers. “

iOCO has an ongoing strategic partnership with Broadcom and has a common vision for a community of talented people with the best technology, gathered to serve humanity. These banking services, which enable SMEs to compete and provide services that facilitate financial inclusion, are expected to bring this next generation of entrepreneurs and employees to a brighter era in South Africa.

It requires collective efforts with access to capital and a ladder to true growth and equity across the country.

Phl continues to view this social goal as a driving benchmark for South African financial services. “If you do this right in the bank, it will change the way inclusions look,” she said.

Learn more about Broadcom Software.

