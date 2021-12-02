Apple Announces 2021 App Store Award Winners





Apple released the 2021 App Store Award Winners selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team on Thursday. The award recognizes 15 apps and games around the world that have a positive impact on quality, innovative technology, creative design, and culture. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the app has played a major role in everyday life over the past year.

“Developers who won the App Store Awards in 2021 leveraged their unique motivation and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year, inspiring the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. “I did,” Cook said in a statement. “From self-taught indie coders to exciting leaders building global businesses, these outstanding developers are innovating with Apple technology to help many develop the deep sense of unity they need this year.”

The winners of this year are:

App

This year’s iPhone app Toca Life World Developer: Toca Boca

Toca Life World is a game that builds a world for kids where you can play different stories using home designer tools and character creators.

Prosper your creativity with Toca LifeWorld.

Apple

This year’s iPad app

LumaFusionDeveloper: LumaTouch

LumaFusion is a video editing app for ambitious and professional video storytellers. LumaFusion makes it easy to create and edit on the go. According to app co-founder Terri Morgan, LumaFusion’s daily active users have doubled during the pandemic.

This year’s Mac app

CraftDeveloper: Luki Labs Limited

The Craft app is for creating and editing documents, notes and ideas that support inline markdowns, backlinks, code snippets, images, videos and PDF attachments.

Apple TV App of the Year

DAZN Developer: DAZN Group

DAZN allows you to stream live sports such as boxing and Women’s Champions League soccer on multiple devices.

Apple Watch App of the Year

Carrot Weather Developer: Grailr

The Carrot Weather weather app provides spicy weather. Choose from five different personalities within the app to deliver daily weather professionally or ironically as much as possible.

Cheeky quip from Carrot Weather.

Carrot weather game

This year’s iPhone game

League of Legends: Wildlift Developer: Riot Games

Wild Rift brings Riot’s free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena to mobile devices. Team up with your friends and test your skills with over 150 champions.

Jason Hiner / CNET

iPad Game of the Year

Marvel Future Revolution Developer: Netmarble Corporation

Marvel Future Revolution is the franchise’s first open-world action RPG mobile game. Fight the tides of Supervillain and protect the universe with heroes such as Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man.

Mac Game of the Year

Mist Developer: Cyan

First released in 1993, Mist is a graphic adventure puzzle game where players travel through the world of mist through magical books.

Apple TV Game of the Year

Space Marshals 3 Developer: Pixelbite

Space Marshals 3 is a sci-fi western adventure focused on stealth and tactical combat in hunting down bad guys in space.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year

FantasianDeveloper: Mistwalker

Fantasian is Hironobu Sakaguchi, a mobile RPG for Mistwalker and the creator of FINAL FANTASY. The game is centered around the main character, Leo. Leo needs to search multiple dimensions to find his missing father.

Battle sequence in Fantasian.

Apple Apps to keep people connected

Apple also identified “connections” as a trend this year in 2021 and praised apps and games that connect people. In a pandemic, people sought ways to stay in touch while being socially distant and isolated. Instead of weekly office meetings, weekend happy hours with friends, and family visits, we stayed in touch through Zoom, FaceTime, social games, and other app-related means.

“”[Apps] “In a year of challenging us in different ways, as a global community and in our own lives, Cook helped us keep moving forward. The app helped me. Helped us form deep connections with each other, express creativity, and engage in new things. People, experiences, culture. “

Here are some apps (chosen by Apple) that helped keep people connected:

Developers among us: Inner laziness

The virus gained popularity among us during the early months of the pandemic. Players can connect remotely with family and friends in a multiplayer game of social reduction.

When the famous Twitch Streamer started playing, it surged in popularity among us.

InnerSloth

BumbleDeveloper: Bumble Inc.

Bumble, one of CNET’s top dating apps in 2021, enables women to take the first step. The app also blocks ghosting by adding a timer when playing against someone. If you do not receive a message within 24 hours, the match will end. Bumble also has a dateless BFF feature.

CanvaDeveloper: Canva

With more people working remotely, the graphic design platform Canva has grown in popularity over the past year. According to Canva co-founder and chief product officer Cameron Adams, it is used by about 65 million people a month. This service provides easy-to-use design tools and eye-catching templates for professionals, students, community leaders and more.

EatOkraDeveloper: Anthony Edwards Jr. And Janique Edwards

EatOkra is a user-driven guide to over 11,000 black-owned restaurants and businesses. Developer Anthony Edwards Jr. And Janique Edwards started EatOkra after moving to Brooklyn and struggling to find a black-owned company in the community. This app aims to foster entrepreneurship, e-learning opportunities and other developed black-owned restaurants.

PeanutDeveloper: Peanut App Limited

Peanuts are designed to be a safe place for women to connect, no matter what stage of life they are experiencing. In addition to finding a community to discuss childbirth, pregnancy, motherhood and menopause, Peanut wants to create a space for women to support each other, seek advice and share common interests.

