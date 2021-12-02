Channel Asia Innovation Awards: And the winners





Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

Channel Asia is proud to announce the winners of the Innovation Awards in 2021. It features a large and diverse lineup of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals throughout Southeast Asia.

Yet another challenging and turbulent 12-month highlight delivered at the Virtual Awards Ceremony was performed on the stage of the most spectacular region, bringing the entire ecosystem together under the roof of Channel Asia. ..

The third run of the award set the stage for three Channels Asian Hall of Fame. Vicky Batka, Wilson Ho, Chung Win Lee.

On behalf of the entire ASEAN ecosystem, more than 220 finalists (more than 65 individuals) from more than 90 organizations and a pool of more than 300 nominations across partners, startups, telephone companies, vendors and distributors. (Including) was commended.

This marks a significant expansion of reach, support and market appeal, surpassing the best efforts of more than 200 finalists in 2020, and the Innovation Awards for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence in the ASEAN channel. Positioned as a major technology award program.

Representing more than 55 partners and start-ups, reflecting a diverse technology network, leading system integrators, managed service providers, solution consultants and even the cloud, from large multinational consultants to emerging start-ups. Specialists and independent software participated. Vendor, boutique agency, application developer.

This is done in addition to more than 30 channel-centric vendors and telecommunications providers, as well as six supply chain experts in distribution.

Within this outstanding group, finalists and highly acclaimed winners have been placed throughout the region across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

In line with Channel Asia’s approach of equally representing established and emerging technology providers, the 2021 Innovation Awards are high as a major forum for setting industry benchmarks for ecosystem excellence across ASEAN. It has been evaluated.

Congratulations to the 2021 finalists, acclaimed and award winners, Cherry Yumul, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG. Following a more challenging 12 months, showing such an exciting example of stoic levels of resilience and balanced innovation is a testament to the strength of the ASEAN ecosystem.

We are proud to provide a platform that can recognize market-leading partners, vendors, distributors and individuals. A tribute to such a thriving channel community.

In 2021, the Innovation Awards recognized eight categories of channels: Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Startup Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation, and Hall of Fame.

In streamlining the program, the focus was on markets that invigorate local market pacesetters, innovation engines and drive the delivery of innovative solutions and services.

The finalists were selected by an executive review board of business leaders from partner, vendor, and distributor organizations.

In addition to providing market-leading virtual celebrations, the Innovation Awards outlined key customer insights through dedicated end-user sessions that span: Dominance during the purchasing process: How to avoid customer abandonment and ASEAN CIO regarding collaboration, communication and culture.

Introducing Revenue-generating CIOs in ASEAN: This session outlined the rise of revenue-generating CIOs across ASEAN and their impact on the corporate innovation agenda. General Efforts in the Purchasing Process-How to Avoid Customer Abandonment: This session discussed key factors. Learn more about marketing tactics that force customers to abandon vendors and partners during the purchasing process and resonate with most after the pandemic. CIOs on Collaboration, Communication and Culture: In this session, market-leading CIOs across ASEAN presented best practices for executives involved in collaboration. , Communication and culture.

Channel Asia congratulates all finalists, highly regarded winners and thank all organizations and individuals for taking the time to submit their nominations.

Partner innovation

Partner Innovation recognizes customer innovation and excellence across key market segments of enterprise, midmarket and SMB, as well as pioneering technology specialists and collaboration providers.

Company:

Finalist:

Blazeclan TechnologiesCloud ComradeCrayonExigo TechFPT TelecomNera (Philippines) ViBiCloudMitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) TechnologyTechX

Highly rated: Blazeclan Technologies

Winner: Information Integration Partner (MII)

MII received this award for its outstanding 12 months of providing enterprise-grade solutions and services across cloud, digital transformation big data, security, hybrid IT infrastructure, and Indonesian business applications. .. One such example is the deployment of KOMI. It is a digital banking solution built in collaboration with Red Hat and Software AG to improve the customer experience level by leveraging data analytics across financial services. MII is being developed by Bank BRI to accelerate digital adoption through a flexible, single-integrated platform and digitize microfinance through a modern suite of applications designed to connect back-end systems and increase service time offerings. Was also selected.

Midmarket:

Finalist:

Cloud ComradeFPT SoftwareISS ConsultingNetpluz AsiaNTT Data Business Solutions Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) SearceTecholutionTelstra Purple

Winner: Telstra Purple

Telstra Purple supports Singapore-based X-Press Feeders, one of the world’s largest container shipping groups, with the introduction of a cloud-based calling platform that accepts the latest workplaces across multiple locations around the world. Won this award at. In reviewing corporate telephony services, the business has the greatest potential for Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams to create a more connected and productive workforce, in addition to increasing employee satisfaction through an integrated client experience. It became.

SMB:

Finalist:

Cloud ComradeLogicalisNetpluz AsiaMitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)

Winner: Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade received this award for migrating its core application from Detrack Systems, a Singapore-based real-time vehicle tracking solution, to Amazon Web Services in an eight-week project. When migrating back-end processes to AWS Fargate, a serverless pay-as-you-go computing engine, Cloud Comrade eliminates the need to manage servers and clusters, allowing businesses to keep up with rapid growth and market new markets in a stable manner. Be able to meet demand. A scalable cloud platform.

Another way of thinking:

Finalist:

Customer Capital Consulting Delaware ConsultingDXC TechnologyNTT Data Business Solutions Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) SearceTata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Highly acclaimed: DXC Technology

Winner: Customer Capital Consulting

Customer Capital Consulting received this award for leveraging state-of-the-art Microsoft solutions and working with the Government of Singapore to improve the citizens’ experience. Customer Capital Consulting harnessed the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to implement a modern service management solution and improve the internal approval process while implementing a 360-degree view of service environment features. This has enabled more than 3,000 agency employees to overcome the constraints of the process’s legacy system. ..

collaboration:

Finalist:

FPT SoftwareMitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)

Winner: Information Integration Partner (MII)

MII received this award for a local collaboration with Salesforce and 3 Dolphins (a Jakarta-based AI chatbot solution), reviewing the student onboarding process in higher education. With Salesforce Marketing and Sales Cloud, MII combined expertise with three dolphins to create a first-tier, digitized communication between students and campus. This allows for 24-hour customer service and a 360-degree view of frequent student requirements.

Read more on the next page …

page

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://channelasia.tech/article/693638/channel-asia-innovation-awards-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos