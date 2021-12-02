Food Startup Summary: From Plant Electrodes to Laboratory Meat Innovations





This article was originally published in our Food Weekly Newsletter.

Yes, the correct summary of FoodWeeklys startups is back. The Q3 version was lost somewhere in Jim’s delivery of the newsletter to me, but is back in this last quarter of 2021 (Hello December!).

Let’s take a look at the start-ups that have the potential to move the needle to food sustainability and the interesting moves they have made in the last two months.

PhytlSigns

Precision ag is an important tool for more sustainable agriculture and many start-ups are developing in this area. State-of-the-art technology resides in controlled environments such as greenhouses and indoor farms, but extends to more traditional field-based farms.

Swiss startup PhytlSigns is a self-anointed “Plant Fitbit” that falls directly into this category. It provides growers with AI technology to identify early warnings of diseases, pests, undernourishment and water stress. The company places electrodes on plant stems to collect electrical signals. This will provide real-time information about the health of the plant. This allows growers to adjust the plant’s environment before problems such as drought stress, illness, and epidemics appear visually. In November, ag-tech company ePlant and global impact investor Astanor Ventures helped the startup with $ 2.04 million in funding.

While PhytlSigns technology was developed in a greenhouse environment, I was encouraged to find that it has been successfully tested on field-grown crops for a wider range of uses.

TreeDots

Everyone agrees that food should be eaten, not wasted. But it’s easier to say than in a world with a very complex food supply chain. Innovative procurement platforms such as Full Harvest and Imperfect Foods are becoming more and more successful in the United States and progress is being made in other countries as well.

TreeDots is expanding the market for products that would otherwise have been wasted across the Pacific Ocean in Asia. Singapore-based startups have raised $ 11 million in a Series A round co-led by San Francisco’s Amasia and Jakarta’s East Ventures. A few other investors also participated. The company started out as a B2B marketplace, offering up to 90% discounts on oversupplied and perishable products for food service buyers. Recently, we have opened the platform to individual consumers who can purchase with local teams.

Many approaches are needed to hit the world’s huge food loss and waste problems. Taking advantage of the inefficiencies of the upstream supply chain is an important factor and we hope that this investment will help startups open up many new markets.

Details: AgFunderNews wrote a short profile of startups with recent salary increases.

Gel latex

Meat consumption has a large environmental footprint, but consumers are very reluctant to reduce it. Plant-based burgers and sausages can replace some of the demand, but they are not exactly the same. As a result, many are looking to scale cultured meat grown in the laboratory using real animal cells, a one-to-one alternative to traditional meat.

The exorbitant costs of technology, in addition to R & D and regulatory hurdles, are major barriers to bringing cultured meat to market. That’s why Estonian startup Geratex is aiming to make a difference and mass-produce laboratory-grown 3D scaffolding for meat production. According to startups, these sheets provided structural support for cell proliferation and were notoriously expensive. The technology claims to reduce scaffolding costs by “up to 90 percent.” In November, the company raised $ 1.2 million in seed investment from European VC firms Change Ventures and Crosslight Partners. But that’s not the only thing on the market.

So far, Singapore is the only country that allows commercial sale of cultured meat, and although its production capacity is growing, it is still small. However, more and more companies are producing cultured meats and seafood, such as San Francisco’s Upside Foods and Wildtype, and are ready to enter the market. Expect more policy makers around the world to recognize the promise of transformation in this industry.

Details: For more information on the Cultivated Meat Division, see the Good Food Institute’s State of the Industry Report.

Cool sea

Eating below the food chain is another influential way to reduce the environmental burden of protein. This means shifting consumption from steaks and bacon to small animals such as insects, forage fish and bivalves (mussels, oysters, clams, scallops).

Bivalves are of particular interest because they clean the seawater as they grow, without the need for external feeding. Portuguese start-up Oceano Fresco has developed the world’s first open-sea clam farm. This quarter, we completed a $ 6.9 million Series B round, one of the largest VC investments in the field. It was jointly led by Aqua-Spark, a Dutch aquaculture fund, and Semapa NEXT, a venture division of the Portuguese conglomerate holding company Semapa.

The start-up is moving from seasonal to year-round production while introducing more sustainable practices into the industry, such as growing native varieties and breeding high-yielding clams. Hopefully, consumers will be able to incorporate more of this low carbon protein into their diet. Since clams have traditionally been part of the Mediterranean menu, their chances of success are much higher than, for example, startups betting on insects.

Details: Fish Site wrote an interview with the CEO of the startup to analyze the innovative approach Oceano Fresco wants to bring to the aquaculture industry.

