Google’s “Project Starline” makes people feel virtually closer than traditional video calls





When the world is preparing for the Metaverse, Google’s “Project Starline” is a technology project that allows friends, family, and colleagues to be virtually together, even when they’re away from the city (or country). And revealed that it feels much closer to being in the same room as someone via a telepresence system than a traditional video call.

During the “Project Starline” test, Google saw an increase in some of the most important signals often lost in video calls, such as attention, memory recall, and overall presence.

“Project Starline is the culmination of advances made in 3D imaging, real-time compression, spatial audio, and groundbreaking light-field display systems that combine to deliver depth and realism like face-to-face communication. “According to the company.

The tech giant first shared its vision for “Project Starline” on Google I / O 2021 in May this year.

After that, Google employees spent thousands of hours using Project Starline to join new teammates, interview and meet, suggest ideas to colleagues, and collaborate one-on-one. ..

People showed more non-verbal behavior, such as 40% more hand gestures, 25% more head nods, and 50% more eyebrow movements.

“With Project Starline, people’s memory recalls are much better, and tracking is improved by nearly 30% when asked to remember conversation details or meeting content,” the findings show. ..

People have also suggested that using “Project Starline” improves visual attention by focusing 15% on the meeting partner in a line-of-sight tracking experiment.

“These early results show that Project Starline promises the ability to promote more personal connections from a distance,” said Andrew Nartker, director of product management, in a blog post.

Related topics: Lucknow’s WhatsApp rides can now be booked on Uber — soon to be rolled out in more cities in India Project Ironman: Leak with touchpad neckband and Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset Shine light on Motorola’s AR glasses

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/news/googles-project-starline-to-virtually-make-people-feel-closer-than-traditional-video-calls/articleshow/88047662.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos