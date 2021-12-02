What’s new in Google: Google brings new features to photos, Android Auto and more





New Delhi: Android users will have access to a number of new features throughout the Google app. In a blog post, a US-based tech giant revealed new features in Photos and Android Auto. In addition, app permissions have new features added along with some new emojis. The new features available to Android smartphone users are:

Memories of holidays and festivals in photos

Users can see new memories on Google Photos. These memories are displayed on the photo grid and feature carefully selected photos and videos, from holidays such as New Year’s Eve and Halloween to important milestones such as birthdays and graduations. Also, because everyone has their own special tradition, certain controls can be used to rename, personalize, modify, or remove these memories from the photo grid. I can do it.

New features for Android Auto-equipped vehicles

Users can now set Android Auto to start automatically when they connect their Android smartphone to a compatible car to stay connected on all drives. Google offers a smart reply option that allows users to easily reply to text messages with the Google Assistant on Android Auto. Just tap to reply or compose a custom message. The new always-on play button helps users listen to music with a single tap. In addition to this, users can scream their voice to quickly search for music in the Android Auto media app.

Use emoji as a sticker

With Androids Emoji Kitchen, users can combine emojis into stickers and share them with friends, family and loved ones. Google says it brings new stickers to users to spread the cheers of the holidays a bit. Please note that the latest stickers will be available to Gboard Beta users starting today and will be available to all Gboard users within a few weeks.

