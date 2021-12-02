Apple has announced the winners of the 2021 App Store Awards and the most downloaded app of the year – TechCrunch.





Apple today released the expected annual list of the best apps and games of the year across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch. This year, children’s app maker Toca Boca won the iPhone App of the Year for Toca Life World, and Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wildlift won the iPhone Game of the Year.

Other winners included LumaTouch’s iPad App of the Year “LumaFusion.” Netmarble’s iPad Game of the Year “MARVEL Future Revolution”. Luki Labs Limited’s Mac App of the Year “Craft”. Cyan’s Mac Game of the Year “Mist”. DAZN Group’s Apple TV App of the Year “DAZN”. Pixelbite’s Apple TV Game of the Year “Space Marshals 3”. Grailr’s Apple Watch App of the Year “Carrot Weather”. And Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Mistwalker’s “Fantasian”.

Winners typically represent relatively newcomers to the App Store, people who have used Apple technology in interesting ways, or who have received special attention during the year. For example, last year’s winners reflected how the pandemic happened in the app world with the home workout app Wakeout! Received the iPhone App of the Year and the iPad “Zoom”.

But this year’s iPhone App of the Year, Toca Life World, is an interesting choice for another reason. Its manufacturer, Toca Boca, celebrated its 10th wedding anniversary in March this year. Since the release of the first app, the company has released over 40 other children’s apps. Or, Toca Boca calls them digital toys. “Toca Life World” is the culmination of much of this work because it connected the previous “Toca Life” app to one connected experience.

Ten years later, Apple praised the winners for “skillfully repeating the art of play and self-expression for children.”

This choice is a role for developers to build a long-term business on the App Store in a year of high App Store backlash and upheaval, and for Apple to support its success, including such awards. It is also a subtle reminder that you are fulfilling.

Today our 10th year (yes, we’re old) is making digital toys for kids, and we couldn’t have done it without you! Ten years ago, we released our first app, Toca Tea Party. Since then, we have released more than 40 apps, making it even more fun in the store! pic.twitter.com/kTRJpOm3ky

— Toca Boca (@tocaboca) March 16, 2021

Apple also praised other winners, noting that the streaming service DAZN has brought local sports culture to the spotlight of the world. Meanwhile, Apple is quietly building the SportsKit framework for Apple TV and iOS apps, which DAZN will probably be able to use someday.

Apple also promoted “Carrot Weather” best-in-class weather forecasts. It conflicts with Apple’s default Weather app and uses Apple-owned Dark Sky data. Apple promoted LumaFusion’s ability to make video editing faster and more intimidating, as well as the “efficiency and artistry” of the document editor Craft. But it’s hard to ignore that these apps also conflict with Apple products (iMovie and iWork pages, respectively). If anything, much of the list reminds us of how closely the fate of third-party apps is related to Apple’s own software development.

Last year was a transitional year for the App Store, facing a variety of proceedings on regulatory scrutiny, new legislation in the global market, and the App Store’s fee-based business model. .. As a result, Apple has adjusted and clarified its policy, and in some cases reduced fees based on market demand and settlement agreements.

Despite the changes, the success and quality of many apps, including the winners, remains high.

In announcing the year-end winners, Apple called “connections” the top trend of the year, with this theme in mind for many apps and games that have had a lasting impact on people’s lives. I praised it. This list included the collaborative and competitive game “Among Us!”. From InnerSloth; Dating and Networking App Bumble (its top rival Match happens to be a well-known App Store critic); Design Resources Canva; A local restaurant guide focused on the black-owned company EatOkra. A social network for female peanuts that launched an audio chat room this year.

“The 2021 App Store Awards-winning developers leveraged their unique motivation and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year to inspire the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. “Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “From self-taught indie coders to exciting leaders building global businesses, these outstanding developers are helping to innovate with Apple technology and foster the deep sense of unity that many need this year,” he said. Said.

Winners will be re-awarded with a physical App Store award, inspired by the blue App Store icon set on 100% recycled aluminum used to manufacture Apple products, with the winner’s name engraved on the other side. increase.

Apple, as always, has released a list of the most downloaded apps of the year. In the United States, the most downloaded apps are:

Top free iPhone apps

TikTok YouTube: Watch, Watch, Stream Instagram Snapchat Facebook Messenger Google Maps Gmail – Email Cloud Meeting with Google ZOOM Amazon Shopping

Top paid iPhone apps

Procreate Pocket HotSchedules The Wonder Weeks TouchRetouch Facetune Shadowrocket 75 Hard Dark Sky Weather Autosleep Track Sleep on Watch SkyView

Top free iPhone games

Among us! Roblox Project Makeover Call of Duty: Mobile Subway Surfers High Heels! Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Water Sort Puzzle Shortcut Dash!

Top paid iPhone games

Minecraft heads up! Bloons TD 6 Monopoly Geometry Dash My Child Lebensborn Plague Inc. True Skate Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Incredibox

Top free iPad app

YouTube: Watch, Watch, Stream ZOOM Cloud Meeting Disney + Netflix TikTok Google Chrome HBO Max: Watch TV and Movies Hulu: Watch TV Series and Movies Amazon Prime Video Gmail — Email by Google

Top paid iPad apps

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability Duet Display Toca Kitchen 2 Toca Life: Hospital LumaFusion Shadowrocket Affinity Designer Toca Life: Vacation

Top free iPad games

Among us! Roblox Project Makeover Phone Case DIY Subway Surfers Hair Challenge Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Tiles Hop – EDM Rush Blob Runner 3D Bridge Race

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft Bloons TD 6 Geometry Dash Monopoly 5 Nights at Freddys Stardew Valley Plague Inc. Human: Fall Flat Ultimate Custom Night Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top apple arcade games

Oregon Trail NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Sneaky Sasquatch Sonic Racing SpongeBob SquarePants: Patty Pursuit Skate City PAC-MAN Party Royale Cut Rope Premaster Hot Lava Angry Bird Reloaded

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/02/apple-announces-the-2021-app-store-award-winners-and-most-downloaded-apps-of-the-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos