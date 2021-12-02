Many Hindsdale residents are against the proposed RV park





Hinsdale Northgate Resort Isiolo Ventures, Massachusetts wants to buy a Hinsdale Camp Emerson and turn it into a seasonal RV campground. However, before doing so, you will need to obtain a special permit from the town’s zoning committee to proceed with the project.

What you need to know Northgate Resort Ventures wants to build an RV park at Camp Emerson’s facility. Special permission from the town’s zoning committee is required to proceed with the project.RV safety on the road and restrictions on zoning rules

At a zoning board meeting on Tuesday night, Northgate representatives announced plans for properties, including expanding the current camp to create space for more than 300 RV sites.

Northgate lawyer Jeff Scrimo said the proposal would bring good work to the town, include geographically responsible development, and bring significant economic benefits to town members and communities.

However, many attendees opposed the proposal. One of the main concerns was safety as more RVs drive on rural roads in the town.

Dick Russan, who lives in Hindsdale, said they wouldn’t know how to drive on narrow, winding hills. They don’t know how to dodge the potholes on Michael’s Road.

There is also the question of whether RV parks are legal under the town’s zoning ordinance. This gives special permission to summer camps, but not to campgrounds.

Some residents argued that what Northgate was proposing did not fit the definition of summer camp. They said summer camps should only include summer camps for children.

According to Eric Goidel, who lives down the street from Camp Emerson, they are not summer camps. Because the only similarities between them are the words summer camp camp and campsite camp.

Lawyers may say they are synonymous and interchangeable, said Duane Bruce, a resident of Hindsdale. I would like to submit that these terms are not synonyms and their use of the same meaning is a language abuse.

The Board did not vote for the proposal on Tuesday night and instead agreed to continue the hearing on December 14.

