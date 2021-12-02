Google’s political advertising banned for 2022 campaign’Great help for everyone’ Comelec





Poll observers also call Google’s move “a breather when it comes to potential disinformation” and encourage it to follow other social media platforms.

The Election Commission (Comelec) and poll watchers welcomed Google’s announcement to stop accepting political ads in the Philippines during the 2022 election campaign season.

Decisions are made when polling agencies face the daunting task of regulating political advertising online, but there is no law empowering them to do so.

“There are always concerns that ads on the Internet are unregulated, and people are worried that we’ll be overwhelmed by those ads. Comerec spokesman James Jimenez said in December. He told reporters in an ambush interview on Wednesday the 1st.

“Obviously, the more money you have for your ads, the longer they will air on the internet. The air time on the internet is cheaper than air ads, but it still costs a lot. This is for everyone. It will be a great help, “he added.

Jimenez said banning political advertising in the 2022 Filipino elections would be of great help to everyone, reiterating concerns that a surge in online political advertising could unbalance the competition. .. pic.twitter.com/mL0mhCFGSX

— Dwight Deleon (@newsdwight) December 1, 2021

Jimenez revealed that Comelec did not require Google to make such a move and had not been consulted by a tech giant prior to the announcement.

Google said in a statement early Wednesday that the new policy was “purchased through Google Ads, Display and Video 360, and shopping platforms that advertisers intend to place in Google, YouTube, and partner properties.” Said it applies to advertising.

Prior to the official campaign period from February 8th to May 9th, 2022, many politicians moved to social media to launch the 2022 campaign, especially due to pandemic movement restrictions.

“A breather for disinformation”

Opinion poll watchman Kontra Daya also expressed hope that the move would thwart disinformation efforts online.

“”[T]He can help curb the forms of disinformation, especially the red tagging that causes human rights abuses, including murder, “Contradaya convenor Danilo Arao told Rappler.

“We’re taking a break when it comes to potential disinformation, and other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok should follow,” he added.

This is the first time Google has made this move in the Philippines, but in the past the company has banned political advertising on its platforms, including the 2019 Canadian Federal Election and the 2020 Singapore General Election.

For next year’s vote, Comelec will try to regulate online campaigns by asking candidates to register an official social media page in front of voting agencies.

Also, the 2022 poll will ban voter microtargeting. This poll analyzes an individual’s online usage and serves ads that are specifically tailored to their tastes.

However, it remains to be seen if Comelec can enhance the game in the fight against false and disinformation online.

James Jimenez, a spokesman for Comelek, appealed to the public before managing expectations “because there is no legislative framework” to empower polling agencies. Rappler.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rappler.com/nation/elections/comelec-welcomes-google-political-ads-ban-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos