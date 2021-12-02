Innovation competition that could change the Middle East





Chemical solutions for plastic recycling, production of drinking water from seawater using solar energy, and robots to dispel the loneliness of the elderly-these are just a few of the ideas competing at the Aviram Awards-sponsored by the Aviram family. Tech for Humanity Contest Foundation and Forbes. The event aims to unveil a reality-changing project in the Middle East and North Africa, with registration ending December 10th next week.

Dozens of entrepreneurs have already registered for this unique event, attended by innovators from Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Jib Aviram.Photo: Ohad Romano

Applications for the Aviram Awards are encouraged from across the region, with 15 projects being selected first and attending specialized seminars to present ideas. After that, five finalists will be selected from the virtual pitch event and will have the opportunity to give a direct presentation to the judges at a ceremony hosted by the Forbes and Abilum Family Foundation in March 2022 in Dubai. This event brings together the most talented and exciting events. For the first time on the same stage, entrepreneurs in the area. Entries will be judged by ambassadors from Middle Eastern and North African countries, including top leaders in entrepreneurship, technology and academia, as well as industry pioneers.

Among the already registered projects is a team that develops chemical solutions that restore plastic waste to its original form, enable recycling of raw materials, reduce pollution and promote a sustainable economy. Another project aims to produce drinking water from seawater via solar energy, without the use of fuel or electricity. Another applicant presents a robot that communicates with the elderly to dispel loneliness and deal with anxiety, stress, and sleep disorders.

After years of work, Ziv Aviram, entrepreneur and founder of the Aviram Family Foundation and co-founder of Mobileye and OrCam, has discovered the tremendous impact of combining business and technology to make a profit. We have established the Aviram Family Foundation to harness these forces to actually influence the reality of the people of Israel and the region. Last year we received an unprecedented opportunity. Connecting Israel and Middle Eastern countries through joint action in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation. I am excited to start this journey with my family and find the next venture that will make a significant contribution to the reality of humanity and our lives in Israel and the Middle East.

Forbes Chief Content Officer and Editor Randall Lane said Israel is already a global hotbed of innovation, but it may still be untapped in other parts of the Middle East and has been discovered. I’m just waiting to be raised. Forbes has a long history of celebrating the power of entrepreneurship to solve some of the greatest social and environmental challenges. That’s why we’re very excited to partner with the Aviram Family Foundation to spotlight a new generation of start-ups in the Middle East. East and North Africa.

The award-winning project is essentially a contribution to humanity, with $ 500,000 in prizes and expert guidance from world-leading financial magazines such as Ziv Aviram and Forbes. A project that finishes in 2nd place will be awarded a prize of $ 100,000 and a finisher in 3rd place will be awarded $ 50,000.

The Aviram Awards-Tech For Humanity is the first initiative launched by the Aviram Family Foundation, founded by mobileye, a world-changing solution, and OrCam and its family co-founder Ziv Aviram. The mission of the Aviram family is to combine cutting-edge innovation and technology with social responsibility and proactive action to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people.

Entrepreneurs are invited to register on the contest website until December 10, 2021.

