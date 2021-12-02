Must be factory reset before selling MacBook





Are you sure you want to erase all personal data from the Mac before selling it? Better double check.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Want to buy a new MacBook Pro with Apple’s latest M1 Pro or M1 Max chip? The new 14-inch and 16-inch laptops were unpacked this fall. (This is a comparison of Apple’s chips.) Last year’s M1 MacBook Air also had significantly better performance and battery life than its Intel-based predecessor.

But before you buy a new MacBook, you may be able to make some money by selling your old Mac and paying for the new Mac. However, you need to migrate your data to your new Mac and first completely erase your old Mac.

Read more: MacBook Pro 2021 and MacBook Air 2020

Whether you’re giving your Mac to friends and family, recycling it, or donating it to your organization, it’s a good idea to erase your personal information and files before you let go of your Mac.

This is an important security measure that you don’t want to skip. Your Mac’s hard drive is full of sensitive information that you don’t want to access, even if you trust the next owner of your laptop. There is always the possibility that some malware will infiltrate and reveal your personal information.

Here’s how to remove all traces of data and restore your old Mac to its default factory settings.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhones, iPads, Macs, services and software.

1. Sign out of your account

After migrating your data to a new Mac or making a final backup to keep your data, remove all your traces from your machine. First, you need to sign out of all your accounts. A few years ago, this was done using iTunes, but you’ll need to sign out separately from the three apps Music, TV, and Books. Open any of these apps and[アカウント]>[認証]>[このコンピューターの認証を解除]Go to. Enter your Apple ID and password, then[認証解除]You need to press the button.

Next, you’ll need to turn off Find My iPhone and sign out of iCloud. Go to System Preferences> Apple ID, click iCloud in the left panel, then uncheck Find My Mac.Then from the left panel[概要]Click and[サインアウト]Click the button.

Finally, you need to sign out of the message. Open the messaging app and[メッセージ]>[設定]Go to[iMessage]Click on the tab[サインアウト]Click.

2. Bluetooth unpairing

If you’re giving your old Mac to a child or someone at home, it’s a good idea to unpair your Bluetooth device so that your mouse or keyboard controls your new Mac and doesn’t interfere with your old Mac.[システム環境設定]>[Bluetooth]Go to, hover your mouse over the device you want to unpair, and it’s to the right of your name[X]Click the button[削除]Click.

3. Reset NVRAM

NVRAM is a memory that stores settings (screen resolution, time zone, volume level, boot disk selection, etc.) that your Mac needs before loading Mac OS. These files can get corrupted, so reset NVRAM to get a fresh start for the next Mac owner. To do this, shut down your Mac, turn it on, and immediately press and hold the Option, Command, P, and R keys at the same time. You can release the key in about 20 seconds. that’s it! NVRAM on your Mac has been reset.

4. Factory reset

To erase all data and reinstall MacOS, you need to put your MacBook ($ 484 on Amazon) into recovery mode. To enter recovery mode on an Intel-based Mac, restart your Mac and immediately press and hold Command-R. You can release the key when you see the Apple logo.

(If you’ve already set up an M1-based Mac, booting into recovery mode is a little different. Hold down the power button until you see the boot options window,[オプション]Click[続行]Click to go to the utility window. )

Apple

Then the MacOS Utility window is displayed.[ディスクユーティリティ]Select and[続行]Click to select a boot disk. Unless you rename it, it may have a label such as Macintosh HD. next,[ディスクユーティリティ]At the top of the window[消去]Click the button and fill in the following two fields.

Name: Select a name for the new volume. Want to use the proven Macintosh HD? Format: Choose APFS.

If you’re trying to sell an older Mac with a mechanical hard drive instead of a solid-state drive, choose Mac OS Extended (Journaled) as the format.

next,[ボリュームグループの消去]Click, and when Disk Utility has done the work, exit Disk Utility. (In the lower left corner[ボリュームグループの消去]If you don’t see the button, it’s in the lower right corner instead[消去]Click the button. )

You need to return to the MacOS Utility window. (If not, hold down Command-R while restarting and restart your Mac.)[MacOSユーティリティ]In the window[MacOSの再インストール]Select and follow the instructions to install the operating system. Reinstalling MacOS will bring up the Setup Assistant, which allows you to shut down and shut down your Mac. Now you are ready for a new start with the next owner.

Here’s how to reset your iPhone to factory, reset your working AirPods, and reset your Chromebook in less than a minute. In addition, these are the best MacBooks available for purchase in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/how-to-factory-reset-macbook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos