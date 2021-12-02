Interview with Adaire Fox-Martin, President of Google Cloud EMEA





Adaire Fox-Martin joined Google Cloud in July of this year as President of EMEA. An industry veteran, she has worked for major technology companies such as Oracle and SAP for 30 years. Insiders asked her about her unconventional career path, future of work, and competition in the cloud.

Fox-Martin worked as a high school teacher before hearing that Oracle was hiring.

In 1984, Fox-Martin graduated from Trinity College, Ireland’s most prestigious university, and took up a high school education position in London. “As a teacher, you have a lot to learn every day,” she told insiders. “Teaching is the only job in the world where you are the 30 CEOs sitting in front of you.”

Fox Martin says she wasn’t thinking about a tech career before a friend said that software company Oracle is offering training contracts to graduates.

“It was an interesting hiring process for me,” she said. “The interviewer told me that there was a folder of candidates with the technical knowledge and experience needed for that role, but they decided to offer me a job.

Google Cloud needs to work to catch up with Amazon and Microsoft in enterprise cloud computing. FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

“The person gave me a chance and started a career I never dreamed of at the time, which influenced the way we think about hiring in today’s industry.”

Over the next 20 years, Fox-Martin moved up the ranks of Oracle and eventually became Vice President of Government, Education and Healthcare in the APAC region.

She then switched to rival SAP, eventually joining the board and then joining Google.

She is confident that Google Cloud can catch up with its rivals by focusing on its customers.

“Each previous company has its own culture. Organizations are the sum of their people, and Google Cloud is no exception,” she said, enjoying learning “what it means to be a” Google employee. ” I added that it was.

Google Cloud’s EMEA team diplomatically said its predecessor Ciauri, Vice President of Operations Sanj Bhayro, and UK and Ireland chief Pip White Fox-Martin “have the privilege and honor to lead the team.” I asked why. A devoted and talented professional. ”

Google hopes to one day transform its cloud computing business into a dominant force comparable to its position in search and advertising. Currently, we need to be able to keep up with our rivals Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services in terms of both market share and profitability.

Insider Rosalie Chan reported in October that Google Cloud recorded revenue of $ 499 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 45% year-on-year, but to push Google to second place in the short term. It wasn’t enough.

“For me, it’s not the race that’s number one,” Fox Martin said. “We want to provide our customers with the highest possible value and, as a result, gain market share.”

Sanj Bhayro was one of the many executives who left Google Cloud in the last few months.

And where does she fall when it comes to the future of work that has been irreversibly changed by the pandemic?

“Personally, I’ve been the one who has been staying in one room, not just one place, for the past 18 months from a 90% travel profile,” Fox-Martin said. ..

“I think office days and remote days are well-balanced, especially in the discussion of hybrid work,” she added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in October that an ideal balance would be three days in the office and two days at home.

“We are social creatures and it’s important to connect with colleagues at work,” says Fox-Martin.

