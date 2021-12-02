Raise your reputation through Google reviews





In business and life, your reputation precedes you. Your reputation sets a precedent for your relationships and the way people recognize you and your business. When it comes to managing your company’s reputation, Google reviews are one of the most powerful tools you have at your disposal.

At my company, Google reviews are a new focus for my team. This year, we have set up an in-house contest to give the team an incentive to get more reviews. But why are they important? And how can you use them for your benefit? Let’s discuss.

Importance of reviews

I strongly believe in the power of Google reviews. Even a handful of positive ratings can help your business in ways that traditional marketing campaigns can’t. Some of my clients are surprised to find that Google reviews can have a big impact, but the numbers aren’t a lie. According to BrightLocal, 87% of the consumers surveyed will read online reviews of local businesses in 2020. In the age of fake news, more and more consumers are flocking to reliable sources. 87% means that online reviews have been written. By people like them. So what are they looking for when they get there?

Quantity: There is no magic number because it often varies from industry to industry, but in general, the more reviews you have, the more attractive your business will be. Plus, it’s a great SEO play. Backed by Google’s algorithms, the volume and variety of reviews account for 15.44% of what is needed to be displayed in a local map pack.

Quality: Of course, consumers don’t just care about the number of reviews you have. If your business has 72 reviews, 35 of which are 3 stars or less, they may be against you.

The power of positivity

According to BrightLocal, 94% of those surveyed said, “A positive review makes you more likely to use your business.” But why? For most people, buying is an emotional decision and requires something to connect emotionally while traveling. Yes, that’s the purpose of compelling ad text and compelling headlines, but there’s no substitute for “being there and doing it.” Positive online reviews are essential to establishing and building trust with your customers, not to mention helping them rank.

Negativity virus

Just as one person is in a bad mood and the whole party suffers, you only need one negative review to lower your beautiful 5-star rating. BrightLocal found that more than half of the consumers surveyed did not consider businesses with less than four stars. Google has also made it very easy for customers to choose to increase the number of people who allow the use of rating filters on Google Maps. When looking for a local shop. Negative reviews can otherwise drive away interested customers, lower their rankings, and lower the reputation you’ve built.

Reply to review

Proper and professional response to all reviews, good or bad, is an important part of your marketing strategy. Responding to positive reviews and maintaining communication with clients is a great way for clients to become repeaters and introduce friends.

We’ve talked about how negative reviews affect a business’s reputation, but a well-thought-out positive reaction to negative reviews can help counteract the potential damage it can cause. .. It may even change the mindset of reviewers.

If your business gets a lot of reviews, responding to each may seem like a daunting task. Creating a template for how and when to reply to reviews simplifies the process.

How to get more reviews

We provide outstanding service. The simplest truth is that good work gets good reviews. If you outperform your competitors, truly care for your clients, and do more than that, your customers will pay attention. It’s very easy for positive experiences and happy customers to leave reviews.

Ask the customer. Of course, not all happy customers will consider leaving a review. They may need additional encouragement. Meeting clients in person to request business reviews is a gold standard, but email and phone are just as effective. I said I’m competing internally for my team. What does this look like? Whenever someone on my team contacts the client and follows up on the work we have completed, we recommend asking the client to leave a review of their experience. We’ll send you a review link to make it as easy as possible. All requests and results reviews are tracked and points are awarded to team members who contact you. Prior to this contest, we provided our clients with excellent service and often received emails thanking them for our work. However, by proactively telling clients where to leave feedback, the number of reviews has skyrocketed.

Host a free gift. Offering money in exchange for reviews violates Google’s policy, but we encourage you to promote your giveaway. It can take several different forms. Some companies may choose to offer a higher amount gift card lottery, while others may prefer to offer a small gift card to everyone who leaves a review. It’s not always a good long-term strategy, but it’s recommended for new businesses with few or no reviews so far. As with asking for a review, it’s important to provide the link and make it as easy as possible for your customers.

Conclusion

The numbers are not only clear that customers care about positive reviews, but also because Google often rewards companies with high-rated reviews rather than low-rated or low-rated reviews, so to local SEO. It’s very important. Generating more reviews is as easy as providing excellent service and simply asking for them. Consider adding review management to your 2022 priority list.

