Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets last update on game balance





This isn’t the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the official Twitter of the game points out that version. 13.0.1 will be the final game balance update.

This completes the balance adjustment, and game creator Masahiro Sakurai wrote on Twitter. Thank you to everyone involved in the fix.

The update notes you can read below have made a series of changes to the fighters and their movements, but not all characters.

However, there are some notable changes, many of which are buff-like. Meta Knight, Inkling, and Bowser Jr. were one of the buffed fighters. NERV went to Minmin and Pila / Mithra.

As you can see, Sora has made some minor tweaks, but Pikachu is significantly MIA and avoids any changes.

Donkey Kong-Neutral Attack 2: Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts. Reduced vulnerability.

Donkey Kong-Down Tilt Attack: Increased the amount of time enemies are in the damage animation.

Donkey Kong-Neutral Special: Increased the speed at which Super Armor activates.

Link-Neutral Attack 1: Increased attack speed.

Link-Down Tilt Attack: Adjusted firing angle.

Link-Up Smash Attack: Extended firing range for last attack.

Peach-Side Special: Made it easier to grab the edge.

Daisy-Side Special: Made it easier to grab the edge.

Ice Climber-Dash Attack: Increased attack speed.

Ice Climber-Down Smash Attack: Extended firing range.

Ice Climber-Up Special: Increased attack speed. Increased the speed of edge grab range detection.

Falco-Dash Attack: Increases attack power while maintaining firing range.

Falco-Side Smash Attack: Expands the front attack range to match the visual sense.

Mewtwo-Side Tilt Attack: Increased power. Extension of firing distance.

Mewtwo-Forward Throw: Increased power.

Meta Knight-Up Smash Attack: Increased attack range. Adjusted so that the opponent does not fall on the first or second hit.

Meta Knight-Forward Air Attack: Increased power.

Meta Knight-Back Air Attack: Increased power.

Meta Knight-Upslow: Extension of firing distance.

Wario-Neutral Attack 1: Increased power. Reduced vulnerability.

Wario-Neutral Attack 2: Increases attack power while maintaining firing distance. Reduced vulnerability.

Ike-Neutral Attack 3: Increased power. Extension of firing distance.

Ike-Up Smash Attack: Extends the firing range of high damage ranges.

Ike-Side Special: Increased power when starting charging forward on the ground. Extension of firing distance when starting forward charging on the ground.

Megaman-Dash Attack: Extended firing range for the last attack. Attack speed has improved.

Rockman-Down Smash Attack: Increased damage range downwards.

Rockman-Side Special: Increased power.

Rosalina & Luma-Basic movement: Reduced firing range when Luma is fired.

Rosetta and Luma-Down Smash Attack: Increased Rosetta’s damage range inward.

Robin-Gust Attack: The attack range has been expanded. Increased power.

Gust attack on Robin-KO: The attack range has been expanded.

Bowser Jr.-Dash Attack: Facilitates multiple attacks. Increased power.

Bowser Jr.-Down Tilt Attack: Facilitates multiple hits. Adjusted the firing angle of the final attack.

Bowser Jr.-Up Smash Attack: Power Up.

Bowser Jr.-Side Special: Extension of firing distance when spinning.

Ryu-Side Tilt Attack (Strong): Attack speed has been improved.

Ryu-Neutral Special: Improves attack power while maintaining the firing range of light attacks, medium attacks, heavy attacks, and command input attacks.

Ryu-Side Special: Reduced the vulnerability of light, medium, heavy, and command input attacks when used on the ground.

Cloud-Down Special: The attack speed of the finish touch has been improved.

Ink Ring-etc: Reduced vulnerability when reloading ink.

Inkling-Side Tilt Attack: Increased power. Extension of firing distance.

Inkling-Up Tilt Attack: Made it easier to attack enemies on the ground.

Inkling-Side Smash Attack: Made it easier to attack high damage areas.

Inkling-Neutral Special: Increased shot distance.

Ridley-Dash Attack: Increased power. Extension of firing distance.

Piranha Plant-Side Tilt Attack: Extended firing range for the final attack.

Piranha Plant-Down Tilt Attack: Increased the duration of hit detection. Reduced vulnerability.

Piranha Plant-Down Air Attack: Increased the duration of the meteor effect in the damage window.

Piranha Plant-Down Special: Reduced travel time.

Min Min-Basic Movement: Reduced the power of each punch to the shield. Adjusted the length of the animation when knocking down the ground to match other fighters.

Minmin: Neutral Air Attack: Increased landing vulnerability.

Minmin: Side Smash Attack: Reduced the duration of the dragon beam.

Steve: Upsmash Attack: Reduced the duration of your opponent’s animation when attacked by different parts of this attack.

Pyra: Basic Movement: Adjusted the length of the animation when knocking down the ground to match other fighters.

Pyra: Side Special: Increased vulnerability.

Mythra: Basic Movements: Adjusted the length of the animation when knocking down the ground to match other fighters.

Misura: Side Smash Attack: Shortened the firing range.

Sora: Basic Movement: Adjusted the length of the animation when knocking down the ground to match other fighters.

Samus (Metroid Dread) and EMMI (Metroid Dread) amiibo are now supported.

Note: Go to amiibo in Games & More and tap these amiibo into the NFC area to receive their spirit. Note: Samus (Metroid Dread) can be used as a figure player (FP).

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

As Kotaku previously reported, Sora was the last DLC character. And now, there is no update of the balance of future fighters.

If you missed it, read Kotakus Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review here.

