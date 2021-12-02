Is the iPhone SE still worth the purchase? Apple’s iPhone SE 3 may be coming soon





Apple’s iPhone SE was released in April 2020 and is still on sale at a launch price of $ 399.

John Kim / CNET

The 2020 Phone SE is the cheapest Apple iPhone to date and a more affordable alternative to the latest iPhone 13 lineup. (The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are also cheaper alternatives to Apple’s latest iPhone.) The budget-friendly iPhone SE is rumored to be upgraded soon with the iPhone SE 3. It has a 5G connection, an A14 Bionic chip, and an iPhone XR-like design. But we certainly don’t know until Apple announces the phone next year.

Read more: All the rumors I’ve heard about the iPhone SE 3 so far

For $ 399 (419, AU $ 749), the 2020 iPhone SE remains an affordable entry into the iPhone and iOS world. However, the recent iPhone 11 has been significantly reduced to $ 499, and the recent iPhone 13 Mini is priced at $ 729 (699, AU $ 1,199). That’s before considering the overwhelming number of affordable rivals running Android. So is the iPhone SE 2020 still worth your time?

Let’s take a look.

What is iPhone SE 2020?

This is Apple’s attempt to offer an affordable iPhone option with more reductions than other phones launched in 2020, but at a much lower price. These specifications include a 4.7-inch display, an Apple A13 processor, and a single 12-megapixel rear camera. Storage starts from 64GB, supports Qi wireless charging, no 5G.

iPhone SE 2020 is the cheapest iPhone you can buy directly from Apple.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET iPhone SE $ 399 Price Tag

The $ 399 iPhone SE is the cheapest new iPhone available to buy, so if you’re just looking for the lowest price, this is the way to go. Apple has tried to make the iPhone 13 range more affordable, but even the cheapest iPhone 13 Mini starts at $ 699, which is significantly higher than the SE.

The next cheapest iPhone available is the iPhone 11. It was released in 2019, but you can also buy a new iPhone from the Apple Store. It uses an older A13 Bionic processor, starts with 64 GB of storage and can be charged wirelessly, but it provides a great dual rear camera. Also, the iPhone 11 has a much larger screen. 6.1 inches compared to 4.7 inches of iPhone SE.

Angela Lange / CNET Apple gave the iPhone SE only one camera

Most phones released last year tended to have multiple cameras on the back, but the iPhone SE kept costs down with just one. This can be one of the biggest compromises, especially if you like to take pictures with your cell phone.

You can take great pictures with one camera (comparable comfort to the iPhone 11), but it lacks the flexibility and creativity of a camera with multiple lens options. I love using different lenses on the more expensive iPhone. As a photographer, I don’t want to go without these shooting options, but they are offered for an additional fee. iPhone 11 comes with a standard camera and an additional ultra-wide-angle lens that’s perfect for capturing large scenes in front of you. If you’re interested in your photos, that extra $ 100 for the iPhone 11 could be a wise spending.

If multi-lens settings are important, but you don’t want to go beyond the SE price, you should consider an Android phone. That makes me neat …

Andrew Hoyle / CNET iOS and Android

The iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone you can buy, but it’s by no means the cheapest phone. Many Android brands offer much cheaper phones, usually with more attractive specifications such as a multi-lens rear camera, a larger display, more storage, and even a 5G connection. I am.

For example, the OnePlus Nord N10 delivers ultra-fast data speeds with a 6.4-inch display, 128 GB of storage, a high-quality quadruple rear camera, and 5G. You can get it SIM-free from OnePlus for only $ 300. If you are looking for the best value for your spending, you will usually find better specs at a cheaper price on Android.

Behind the scenes, Apple’s phones tend to be out of date, and even five-year-old phones can run the latest version of iOS and come with security patches to keep them safe. And if you decide to sell your iPhone later, it’s worth it.

Read more: How to buy a new iPhone or Android phone in 2021

Angela Lange / CNET iPhone SE Performance

The iPhone SE shares many physical features and hardware specifications with the 2017 iPhone 8, except for the processor. The 2020SE is equipped with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. The same hardware found on the more expensive iPhone 11. And the benchmark shows that it puts the 2020 SE league above the iPhone 8 and completely crushes the OnePlus Nord N10.

It’s easy to use, including most, if not all, of the biggest games you’ll find on the App Store, and powerful enough to handle everything you might throw. It may be a budget phone, but its processor power means you’re getting more than just a budget experience. This also means that your phone will last longer and can be dealt with when a new version of iOS arrives.

Lexy Savvides / CNET 5G and 4G

iPhone SE 2020 does not have a 5G connection. That means those exciting potential download speeds you might have seen advertising are out of reach on this phone. Sure, it may not seem like a big deal right now, but if you plan to keep your phone for at least a couple of years, it may feel different later.

There are rumors that Apple may release a 5G version of the iPhone SE in the next iteration, but that may not happen until next year. Also, if 5G is included, the price of iPhone SE 3 may be higher.

Therefore, the decision here is whether 5G is absolutely necessary in life. In that case, you’ll have to look elsewhere (or wait for the updated iPhone SE). That means if you can’t extend your budget to the range of the iPhone 12 with 5G, consider an Android phone.

