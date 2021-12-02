Google donates to Mooresville’s food pantry to optimize search engines for people in need of food aid





Mooresville, North Carolina (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Demand for food sources in North Carolina is skyrocketing. Search engine-leading countries are helping fill the void for those looking for food aid.

Google has awarded 20 food pantry nationwide, including those in Mooresville.

Aid from Google goes beyond financial aid, search engine giants have also formed a team of people to make it easier to find the benefits of food pantry and food stamps.

Mooresville’s Feed NC is conveniently located just off the main street, but the organization goes beyond that space. Dense districts do not prevent volunteers from meeting demand as much as possible. Dozens of volunteers don’t just box donations.

Feed NC’s full-service kitchen serves a hot breakfast and lunch five days a week. Just inside a food pantry set up like a grocery store, you can shop once a week for those in need.

“At the height of the pandemic, there was an increase of 165%. Executive Director of Laraingram said demand had never returned to pre-provided numbers.

According to Ingram, 30 new pantry applications per week are still coming in from working families.

“For now, the difference is that all costs are going up,” Ingram said.

Internet searches for help are also increasing. Google calculated the number and found that the search for “check EBT balance” increased by 71% in North Carolina this year.

“The number of North Carolina was particularly surprising,” said Google’s Emily Ma.

In addition to publishing statistics, the Google team started by creating a food bank locator on Google Maps. The new features also show that grocery stores accept EBT payments.

Team members have also created a new SNAP benefits panel that explains to Google users eligible for the program.

The new features are similar to those already established in enterprise search engines.

“I’ve noticed that these business profile settings aren’t always tailored for nonprofits, especially for food banks and pantry that serve a large number of Americans. , Ma said.

The Google team has made more than 85,000 calls to confirm that the food banks and pantry listed are legal.

“I’m glad Google is interested in this topic and the team is working on it. It was so exciting to me that they realized that this was a need for our country as a whole. , Said Ingram.

Google has also awarded FeedNC a $ 50,000 grant. This money will be used to support the pantry and the organization’s three-month culinary vocational training program.

