Count 7500 patents and how the Samsung Bangalore Center can innovate





Over 7,500 patents worldwide, over 3,000 patents in India alone. While this is not the number of universities in the world with top-notch research facilities, the Samsung Institute (SRI) in Bangalore is the largest R & D center outside of Korea and can instill a culture of innovation. I was able to do it. engineer.

Dr Aloknath De, CTO of Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, said this trend is positive and has recorded 100% growth over the last four years. He called indianexpress.com that he obtained about 450 patents in 2017 and about 1000 patents this year.

Dr. De says that this growth did not occur solely within linear thinking and people. So, as new people join, from freshmen to people elsewhere, we have created a very systematic process that allows them to become co-inventors in a reasonable amount of time. .. Many millennials and Gen Z were knowledgeable and could turn them into excellent co-inventors in a period of 3-5 years, said Magill, a graduate of IIT, Kharagpur, and IISc in Bangalore. Dr. De, who holds a PhD in college, explains. Montreal.

Dr. De is also proud of the fact that this isn’t all purely academic, and the number of patent-product collaborations has increased exponentially these days. Currently, 25% of our patents are used in our products.

Dr. Arokunas de, CTO of Samsung Institute in Bangalore. (Image credit: Samsung)

Much of the work at SRI is about advanced communication, creating two centers of excellence. From 2G to 3G, 4G, 5G, whether on the terminal side, 5G-enabled devices, network side, or the standard built into the layer, we made that journey, Dr. De. Adds.

It is also well known that the Samsung Bungalow Center is very strong in the vision and camera technology used in most Samsung top-end products these days.

Adding AI to this vision technology has created a new kind of innovative solution. And the adoption of AI in voice technology and text is increasing in some way.

The SRI team also has extensive work on the core communications and multimedia processors of individual devices. By connecting them, you can also introduce AI technology and IoT connections. He adds that it is a way to innovate in the context of a connected world.

Samsung has also created a funnel to bring the best of mind to the R & D center. There are Prism programs that work with approximately 3,000 students at various Tier-II and Tier-III institutions. This is a six-month project with student and faculty mentorship, which Dr. De elaborates on.

For our employees, the success rate is much higher for obvious reasons. Looking at the last five years, we can see that 50% of people are first-time innovators and about 5% or more have less than 5 years of experience.

Dr. De calls the new engineer in India an engineer with native AI capabilities, thanks to his theoretical knowledge from the campus. But they don’t have any products. Meanwhile, insiders with up to 25 years of experience understand the product, what works, what doesn’t, and how to commercialize it, and how this combination works with SRI. I’m adding that it worked well.

Dr. De says the culture within the center is like they bring the creation of intellectual property to the first day itself for new participants. Then there are programs on basic invention creation, advanced inventive step training, and top quality inventions. Then you may be asked to participate in other types of training. He added that a systematic in-house training program by a central team of inventors provides appropriate guidance.

We are also considering multiple team-based idea workshops. In this workshop, several people are working together on products that are already in the field but have room for innovation. That is also part of my job.

Dr. De explains that many innovations result from solving problems with existing products. However, many are also working on cutting-edge ideas, looking at the possibilities of existing technologies in the next few years. There is also a third stream. They bring out unique ideas and new technologies that are not yet connected to the product.

Dr. De has seen how India has begun to progress as an innovation hub. When we won our first National IP Award in 2015, we were a clear winner. He has continued to win since then, but now others are coming, he says. Dr. De also quotes the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) ranking, which was 81st in India in 2015-16 and is now 46th.

Much effort has been put into the ecosystem. However, it is a step-by-step process that requires work among academia, start-ups, Indian R & D, multinationals, and all entities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/7500-patents-and-counting-how-samsungs-bangalore-centre-fires-up-innovation-7652911/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos