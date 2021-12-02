Former Google scientist Gebru opened an AI lab a year after the turbulent exit





December 2 (Reuters)-Computer scientist Timnit Gebru, who challenged Google’s withdrawal from the artificial intelligence research team, urged discussions across the tech industry about diversity and censorship. And on Thursday she said she had set up a small laboratory to continue working.

The Decentralized AI Institute will raise $ 3.7 million from the Foundation to critically study services from major tech companies and propose AI-based solutions to issues such as food insecurity and climate change. ..

He participates in several non-governmental projects such as the Algorithmic Justice League, which promotes the ethical use of AI. Critics are concerned that the lack of proper protection systems such as facial recognition and credit scoring can lead to mass surveillance and racism.

Gebru employs South African-based fellows and plans to add other researchers next year. They publish their research and educate activists and lawmakers around the world.

“I want to make sure that DAIR isn’t working solely on research papers,” Gebble said. “I want to be an institution that understands that you need to be involved with different groups of people.”

Black, Gebble, fought a year ago with a manager who criticized Google’s lack of workforce diversity and opposed the publication of a co-authored paper on the potential social and environmental costs of language technology. He said he had fired her for that. Google said it accepted Gebble’s resignation.

Her talk about the incident has received praise from many scientists and engineers, but others have questioned her work and tactics. In the aftermath, Alphabet Inc’s unit Google reorganized Gebru’s ethical AI research team, fired her co-leader, and lost the pair’s manager to Apple.read more

Freedom to pursue whatever Gebble decided to start DAIR by joining another company. But maintaining it without being hit by sponsors or other powers would be a challenge, she said. Early supporters include MacArthur, Ford, and The Rockefeller Foundation.

Reported by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California.Edited by David Gregorio

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

