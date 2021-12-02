Senator Delano, Leader of Economic Development, Talks About Technology in Mississippi | Mississippi Politics and News





Mississippi’s technology industry has an impact on the state of nearly $ 4 billion, with more than 3,000 technology companies providing 45,000 jobs. The median technical wage is $ 65,000, which is more than 80% higher than the median wage.

Senator Scott Delano, Chairman of the Mississippi Senate Technical Committee, participates in discussions between Mississippi business leaders and technology leaders on the role technology platforms and digital tools play in the pandemic and growth of the Mississippi economy. bottom. Participants also discussed the future of the Mississippi technology workforce.

Tech Forward Webcast: How technology can drive the recovery of Mississippi and grow the Mississippi economy is the executive director of the Connected Commerce Council (3C), a non-profit membership organization representing digitally empowered SMEs. Hosted by a Rob Retzlaff.

Mississippi is open to business, and technicians are taking us to the next level of competition in work, products and services, Senator Delano said in a post-event release. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we all relied on digital tools to survive. Now I am excited about the innovations that are happening in our community. It’s a victory for our business and for our students who will soon enter the job market. Technology is an important fuel for our recovery and growth.

Following Senator Delanos’s keynote, a panel discussion on Mississippi’s digital commerce was attended by Janita Stewart of the US Small and Medium Business Administration, Danielle Morgan of the Mississippi Tourism Association, and Clayton Stanley of The Alliance.

According to 3C, the pandemic required companies to consider new ways to retain their current customers and grow their businesses. According to a 3C survey, 93% of Mississippi SMEs were heavily dependent on digital tools during a pandemic, higher than the national average of 72%. Key tools used by Mississippi companies include social media, digital payments, online marketplaces, and search engine optimization. Companies want to expand further to business websites, online training platforms, and online recruitment platforms. According to a recent 3C report, during the pandemic, digitally advanced SMEs retained 3.2 times better customers and 20 times more customers than digitally advanced SMEs.

Stanley and the Alliance say that when they meet with companies seeking to relocate or expand to Alcorn County, they frequently ask questions about digital mindsets. Corinthian small businesses have come up with ways to run and grow their businesses with a wealth of innovative digital tools, especially during pandemics. And it put us on the site location map.

Retzlaff hosted a second panel, attended by Mary Martha Henson of the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, Laura Hipp of the Mississippi Development Bureau, and Sheffie Robinson of Sharmck to discuss Mississippi’s digital workforce.

The median technology wage in Mississippi is reportedly close to $ 65,000, more than 80% higher than the median wage. In addition, Mississippi has more than 3,000 technology businesses, and its sector has a direct impact of $ 3.8 billion on the state. Earlier this year, Mississippi had more than 45,000 technicians.

Hipp, MDA’s executive director, focused her comments on the job.

MDA’s goal is to create the next generation of skilled jobs for hard-working Mississippian people through growth in existing companies and recruitment of new businesses. At Hipp, digital technology is closely tied to our vision for a skilled workforce. All of our industry programs require a workforce that can accommodate not only current technology, but future technology as well. We are excited to help businesses learn about our success.

Henson reiterated the excitement of Mississippi tech workers.

According to Henson, we are at an important point of contact, and I think we are rapidly expanding our technology workforce across the state and region. In Jackson County, we are a partner in exciting projects in shipbuilding, aerospace, petrochemistry and R & D. All of this requires technology-driven employees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yallpolitics.com/2021/12/02/state-sen-delano-economic-development-leaders-talk-tech-in-mississippi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos