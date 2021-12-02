Ready Shopper One: Metaverse Holiday Gift Guide





VR isn’t the only way to get into Metaverse’s endless marketing terms, but it’s probably the best bet.

Scott Stein / CNET This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

The Metaverse is happening now! Or it’s already happening. Metaverse is a game. It’s virtual reality. This is a marketing term. Web3.0. This is Facebook’s transition to the rapidly changing identity meta. Or, of course, it’s still 10 years away.

I’ve covered VR and AR for years, but even I hold the “sudden arrival” of the Metaverse at arm distance. The conversation that is happening now is going on for a while. And they will continue to happen.

The important thing is that you can now connect to that half of the Metaverse world here. If you know someone (or yourself) who wants to try something weird, fun and immersive, there are several great ways to immerse yourself in a VR that costs less than a ton.

Oculus Quest2 Scott Stein / CNET Scott Stein / CNET

The battery life of the Quest 2 isn’t long, and it’s not easy to carry or store. Anker’s charging stand provides a resting place to keep your controller and headset charged. However, the cheaper Oculus Elite battery strap is another option, adding a larger headband and longer battery life for longer gaming sessions. A carrying case is essential to keep the Quest 2 free from scratches and dust, and to keep the lens out of the sun (the sun and lens can be comparable to damage to the display). Our best quest accessories list offers ideas for some other add-ons.

Scott Stein / CNET

AR glasses have not been completely baked yet. For a more friendly AR enjoyment, if you already have a Nintendo Switch, get Mario Kart Live. First released last year with a remote-controlled camera cart, when Nintendo turns your home into a mini theme park, you can race in your home or show AR-enhanced races on your switch screen or TV. You can do it. With the new update, multiple players can compete in relay kart races. If you pick up two cars, you can do a split screen race.

OK, but do you really want AR glasses? How about the phone app?

Pikmin on the park table over a cup of coffee.

Scott Stein / CNET

There is no good daily smart glasses yet. Hesitate to recommend early products. This category includes Nreal Light, Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 glasses, and Facebook’s basic camera-compatible Ray-Ban Stories, but these aren’t AR either. Skip them all. Instead, try a game like Pikmin Bloomor Pokemon Go (Niantic also imagines its AR game as a metaverse) using your phone, or scan an object. You should start getting used to digitizing your life!

Scott Stein / CNET

Hey, the game is already in the Metaverse, right? rather. Roblox, Minecraft, Rec Room, and Fortnite are large communities that work without headsets, covering many of the same areas as Meta’s high-concept future vision. I know because my kids already live in these online worlds. All you need to set up an account and hop in is a basic iPad (a pair of game controllers is optional). Congratulations: Instant Metaverse.

David Carnoy / CNET

Headphones like the AirPods 3 go for spatial audio. In other words, the sound appears to be in different parts of the room and stays there when you turn your head.

Or try an immersive audio gift that casts a spell on you in other ways. McSweeney’s recent audio problem has disappeared into a small world, mixing audio content to play with print media. Audio can still be the best type of augmented reality. Darkfield Radio is well worth booking and doesn’t require any special new headphones.

Book for Metaverse

Snow Crash: Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel coined the term “Metaverse” and, along with Ready Player One, became a popular book for imagining what the future might look like. Snow Crash is about a global virtual community, but it’s also about a rogue language virus that unravels humanity. It also discusses the gated community and pizza delivery. It’s still a great reading. When you’re done, read my favorite Diamond Age.

All New Dawn: Jaron Lanier was one of the first pioneers of virtual reality, and his 2017 memoirs exploring new fringes of art science are immersive, which we are still trying to understand decades later. Provides a great view of the world of. Check out the interview with him here.

Lady Player 1: Sigh. It ignited Oculus and produced the Spielberg movie. Read this primarily as a blueprint that companies want to strip mining content into the Metaverse. Proceed to the next.

Glitch Feminism: This manifesto by Legacy Russell is not specifically about the Metaverse. But it is an important perspective on fluid identity and diversity in the changing world of technology. Accept glitches.

88 Name: The author of Lovecraft Country has written an entire book about VR! If you’ve already read all of Neil Stephenson and William Gibson, read on.

