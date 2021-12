Introducing a new Mac upgrade program for business partners

Apple has clearly introduced a business-only program that allows members to get computers for a relatively low monthly fee and eventually upgrade. A tweet from writer Max Weinbach shows an image of an Apples New Mac Notebook Upgrade Program promotional material that pops up for customers who have access to the business portal (via MacRumors).

The credit application makes it clear that this is all about Apple M1 updates

The deal appears to be affiliated with CIT Group, a bank for business clients. The program’s landing page shares monthly rates for a variety of MacBook models, starting at $ 30 for the 13-inch MacBook Air and $ 39 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The 14-inch MacBook Pro costs $ 60 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $ 75. Apple did not respond to requests for comment from The Verge regarding the details of the program, but CIT Group declined to comment and directed the request for information to Apple.

The process described on the site begins with a standard business finance application that simply signs the document after approval, and CIT issues PO to Apple on behalf of the business. The title of the application page is Apple M1 Refresh. This is an indication of the intent of encouraging companies to upgrade from Intel-based Macs to more powerful and energy-efficient successors. The information available does not clarify the minimum order amount per organization based on size or whether there is an exact path to ownership of these machines, if any.

Organizations with an Apple Business and Education (K-12 or higher Ed) account can typically use a special Apple Store site to create purchase orders for devices and accessories. Apple will fund these partners, usually for the full purchase price (except for a few small discounts). This new Mac upgrade program offers these organizations the option of leasing MacBooks, but does not mention whether accessories or other computers will be available.

CIT Group Offers Mac Notebook Upgrade Program Image: CIT Group

If you’re a small business with five employees and you need five MacBook Airs, you might be able to buy them for $ 150 a month (excluding taxes), but you’ll need to keep them for at least 90 days to upgrade. Still, this means that instead of prepaying $ 4,995 for five notebooks, small businesses can stick to them for about 33 months before reaching their full amount.

This is in good harmony with Apple’s November Small Business Essentials support package, allowing small startups to run and invest in Apple hardware at no cost. This doesn’t seem to bring anything to consumers like Apple’s iPhone upgrade program since 2015. Still, small business employees who carefully watch the annual update cycle may get new computers more often.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/1/22808771/apple-m1-mac-notebook-upgrade-program-small-business The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

