SA Media Fights Google and Facebook Over Payments To Use Content





CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Facebook will change its brand name as Meta.

SA media companies such as Media24, Sunday Times publishers Arena, Caxton, Mail & Guardian have adopted Google and Meta (formerly Facebook), and the local industry is compensated by a technology conglomerate to use the content. Insists that it needs to be.

The Trade Association’s Publisher Support Services (PSS) has called Google and Meta the “first gambit” to get Google and Meta to pay for content on an ongoing investigation by the competition committee on online platforms operating in South Africa. I am submitting it at.

The survey is currently investigating competition in e-commerce, app stores, online classified marketplaces, accommodation, travel, transportation, food delivery services and more.

“Globally, platforms like Google and Meta are using publisher content for free to increase their market advantage,” Mail & Guardian Media CEO and Chairman of PSS Hoosan Karjieker said in a statement.

“Our purpose is to get them to compensate our journalism efforts fairly and equitably. Therefore, we will conduct market research on the South African online platform competition committee to show their actions in the local market. I am submitting. “

In February, Australia passed the world’s first law aimed at getting Google and Facebook to pay for news content on the platform. In response, Google threatened to withdraw services from the country.

Earlier this year, Google signed an agreement to indemnify French publications for using news content on their platforms. Then, in July, the country’s competition authorities fined about R9 billion for failing to close the transaction in time.

Karjieker said other media companies need to participate while the submission is being led by PSS.

“Other publishers and media owners can participate in PSS efforts or submit their own investigations.” PSS submissions will be submitted in January next year and hearings will be held next month. It’s a schedule. The competition committee will announce the findings in October.

–Fin24 is included in the stable version of Media24 owned by Naspers.

