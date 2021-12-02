Elsa Keita joins META as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Partnerships and Innovation





HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (“Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ: MMAT, FSE: MMAT) is a developer of high performance functional materials and nanocomposites. Today, Ms. Elsa Keta has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Partnerships and Innovation. As a member of the META Executive Leadership Team, she is responsible for the company’s corporate strategy and supports and leads key strategic initiatives and partnerships.

After working for Airbus for 12 years, Keta joined META as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, Deputy Chief Innovation Officer, and Senior Director of Business Development. She has led various forms of strategic partnerships in the field of aviation services, including M & A and joint ventures. She has established 15 strategic partnerships with deep tech starters in smart materials and nanocomposites, 3D printing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence for knowledge extraction, design optimization, and quality incompatibility. Keta received the “Rising Star Award” from Global Corporate Venturing in 2016 and successfully raised over $ 1 billion through debt, asset finance and equity in the transportation industry.

“With a wealth of experience leading the open innovation program of deep tech startups with global reach and influence, Elsa is a new insight that can amplify our work and build stronger OEM and Tier 1 partnerships. “We are confident that we will bring the idea,” said George Parikaras, president and chief executive officer. “She will join META at an exciting time to support strategic planning and corporate growth. Her extensive experience in managing complex operations and building strategic roadmaps for large OEMs and Tier 1 companies is invaluable along with her deep passion for helping entrepreneurs make ideas. business.”

The story continues

“Elsa is a proven financial and corporate strategy leader with an incredible amount of experience and deep experience both inside and outside the aerospace industry,” said Ken Rice, CFO and EVP. “Because we are preparing to commercialize innovative late-stage assets and are entering another important stage for the company, Elsa’s extensive corporate strategy and financial expertise, and deep management insights, have made Elsa me. We are making a great addition to our team. “

“With a strong leadership team and an exciting vision, META is in a unique position to accelerate the delivery of innovative smart material products to meet the needs of unmet industries around the world. This value shift. Joining META in that respect is unprecedented.-It’s a lifelong opportunity for me. I look forward to working with the executive team to help us continue to grow into a global smart materials company. “Masu,” said Keta.

Prior to Airbus, he held several banking and finance positions, including ATR Sales Finance Director, MUFG Corporate Banking Customer Relationship Director, Alstom Corporate & Structured Finance Structured Finance Manager, and JP Morgan Chase Structured Finance & Project Manager. .. Private equity. Keta holds a Masters Degree in Banking and Finance from Toulouse Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

Meta Materials Inc.about

By inventing, designing, developing and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance materials, META delivers performance never before achieved in a variety of applications. Our extensive technology platform enables major global brands to offer their customers breakthrough products in the areas of consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive and clean energy. Our nano-optical technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features and brand certification for government documents and currencies. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being selected as the Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. For more information, please visit www.metamaterial.com.

Information about the future outlook

This press release contains information or statements regarding the meaning of the Securities Act of Canada and the revised Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, the revised Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the future outlook in the sense of civil securities. It contains. The Securities Proceedings Reform Act of 1995 concerning companies. This may include, but is not limited to, statements about the company’s business strategy, product development, expansion plans, and business activities. In many cases, but not always, information about future prospects is “pursuing,” “potential,” “predicting,” “project,” “seeking,” “planning,” and “expecting.” Can be identified using words such as, “intended”. , “Expected”, “believe”, or variations of such words or phrases (including negative variations), or specific actions, events, or outcomes “potential”, “possible” The statement “is”, “should”, “possible”, or “possible” was taken, occurred, or achieved. Such statements are based on our management’s views on current expectations and future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, but they may prove to be incorrect. The future events and situations described in this release may not occur, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting us, the capabilities of our facilities and their expansion, our research and development projects. Can be very different as a result of. , Our product potential, our market position, our capacity expansion, new customer engagement capacity, material selection program time frame, reduce production cost, metamaterial production capacity Capability to strengthen and expand The market has the ability to enter new applications and industries, accelerate commercialization plans, new customer contract potential, continued employee involvement, technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, And the ability of management to manage and operate the business. Details of these and other risks that may affect our business can be found in our Form 10-Q “Forecast Information” and “Risk Factors” filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021. It is described in the heading. Company Form 10-K was submitted to the SEC on March 18, 2021, and then Metamaterial submitted to the SEC. It is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). We have sought to identify significant factors that may cause actual actions, events or outcomes to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements, but the actions, events or outcomes are expected, presumed, or It was intended. Therefore, readers should not place excessive reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteed. Unless required by applicable securities law, forward-looking statements are made only as of the date they were created and we may or may not be the result of new information. , No obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. Future events, or anything else, except to the extent required by law.

Media inquiries

Rob Stone Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications Meta Materials Inc.

[email protected]

Investor contact information

Mark Komonoski Senior Vice President Integrous Communications Phone: 1-877-255-8483 Email: [email protected]

Source: MetaMaterials Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/675488/Elsa-Keita-Joins-META-as-Executive-Vice-President-Corporate-Strategy-Partnerships-Innovation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/elsa-keita-joins-meta-executive-133000050.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos