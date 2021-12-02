Raiven Capital Announces Bjrnste as New Limited Liability Company | Work





Toronto & Palo Alto, CA-(BUSINESS WIRE)-December 2, 2021-

Raiven Capital, a global early-stage technology venture fund, today announced that Bjrnste has signed a deal as a new investor in Raiven Capital. ste is best known as the co-founder of Oatly AB, which debuted a $ 12.5 billion IPO on Nasdaq in May. Bjrn ste is a food tech expert and serial entrepreneur who recently launched some new initiatives. He is a leading food technology innovation lab, Avenue AB, and Good Idea Inc, which launches an innovative glycemic-balanced sparkling water beverage. Co-founder of.

I am a global investor and thinker. Raivens’ “born global” perspective resonates deeply with me. They walk the story and bring teams and tools to evaluate and manage transactions at the global level. Their previous performance of 66% IRR is evidence. I trust them, Bjrnste said.

We are very excited about Bjrns’ investment in Raiven Capital. Ste is a person who shares our philosophy and brings great insights, expertise, networks and trading flows, says Paul Dugsin, general partner of Raiven Capitals.

“Humanity needs a way to feed a growing world population, and the impact of innovation in this sector can no longer be ignored. Sustainable food has a direct correlation with a safe and stable society. We are delighted to have such a respected food tech expert with us. Manchanda, Leiben Capital General Partner.

According to the Pitchbook and CVCA (Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association), Raiven Capital was the only round VC to make its first closing in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, Raiven has invested in six exciting platform companies, including AI, IoT and DLT technologies across different sectors.

With Stes’ investment, Raiven is currently preparing for the next wave of funding, reaching its ultimate goal of US $ 100 million by the end of 2022.

About Raiven Capital

Raiven Capital is a global early stage Series A technology venture fund with roots in both Silicon Valley and Toronto. Raiven Capital focuses on artificial intelligence, DLT and Internet of Things opportunities. Raiven is actively looking for a passionate founder to develop companies that optimize the value chain across cybersecurity, finance, energy, environment, health and food sectors. When growth is strong, Raiven will leave the portfolio and move to capital beyond Silicon Valley.

