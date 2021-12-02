Apple tells suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup is waning-Bloomberg News





December 1st (Reuters)-Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has informed parts suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup is slowing, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday to be familiar with the issue. Items that are difficult for some consumers to find, citing people who are.

The company has cut production of the iPhone 13 from its target of 90 million to 10 million due to a global chip shortage, but has now told vendors that the order may not be possible.

Apple’s share fell by about 2% in pre-marketing transactions, but iPhone component and semiconductor suppliers Qualcomm (QCOM.O), Skyworks (SWKS.O), European ASML (ASML.AS), and Infineon (IFXGn. The share of DE) also decreased.

Sign up now to get unlimited free access to reuters.com

register

The holiday season is Apple’s biggest quarter in terms of revenue and is a test of consumer interest in the company’s latest iPhones and MacBooks.

Apple’s iPhone 13 model was shot at the Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series was launched in Beijing, China on September 24, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

read more

Analysts expected demand for new products to stabilize soon, but supply forecasts were forecast as supply chain issues strained phone makers and many retail partners warned of product shortages prior to the holiday shopping season. I lowered it.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in October, fourth-quarter sales reached $ 6 billion, and the impact of supply constraints that affected most of the company’s products was new demand. Even so, he warned that it would worsen during the holiday quarter. The lineup was substantial.read more

Apple and its suppliers 3MCo (MMM.N), Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The global chip crunch impacted the automotive industry as demand for smartphones and personal gadgets was initially high during the coronavirus pandemic, disrupting production for companies ranging from Apple to GM (GM.N). I was allowed to.

Nikkei reported last month that Apple cut production of iPad tablets to allocate more components to the iPhone 13.read more

Sign up now to get unlimited free access to reuters.com

register

Reported by Maria Ponnezhath and Nivedita Balu in Bangalore. Edited by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-tells-suppliers-demand-iphone-13-lineup-has-weakened-bloomberg-news-2021-12-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos