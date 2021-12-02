EMBL-EBI chooses Google Cloud as a strategic partner to accelerate the pace of research





Sunnyvale, CA and Cambridge, UK, December 2, 2021 / PRNewswire /-EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-), which hosts the world’s most comprehensive, free and up-to-date set of molecular data resources. EBI) has selected Google Cloud as its strategic cloud partner announced today.

EMBL-EBI leverages Google Cloud’s innovative technology and global infrastructure as part of a new, comprehensive five-year partnership for laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and more.

EMBL-EBI hosts a variety of open data resources for the life sciences community, spanning genomics, proteins, chemical data and more. These data resources are freely and openly available to anyone, just like a digital public library. This approach supports open science and speeds up scientific discoveries on a global scale.

EMBL-EBI uses Google Cloud’s cloud infrastructure and services to accelerate the processing of data from the community, provide more value to researchers and stakeholders, and new through EMBL-EBI’s data resources. Provides insight.

The partnership between Google Cloud and EMBL-EBI aims to:

Improve access to biomedical research by using cloud technology as an example for the global community. Use analytics and machine learning to gather better insights from your data, accelerate the pace of scientific discovery, and distribute these insights globally. Supports EMBL-EBI’s multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies by providing a flexible platform for developing new cloud tools and technologies. Train EMBL-EBI staff on building, deploying, and using cloud-native applications to accelerate cloud adoption within the life sciences community.

The use of cloud infrastructure supports the goals of EMBL-EBI and does not change the researcher’s access to EMBL-EBI data. The global research community continues to have open access to laboratory data resources and tools. Data hosted by EMBL-EBI will continue to be stored in the laboratory data center and can be accessed indefinitely using existing methods. Over time, selected copies of your data may be stored and processed in Google Cloud, complying with EMBL’s internal data classification and data protection policies, and leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced data protection features. All data stored by EMBL-EBI on Google Cloud is under the control and distribution of EMBL-EBI.

Steven Newhouse, Head of Technical Services at EMBL-EBI, said: Google Cloud’s secure, flexible and connected infrastructure can be provided to EMBL-EBI for global access to services. ”

Mark Palmer, Head of Public Sector for EMEA on Google Cloud, commented: We will advance research by providing EMBL-EBI with high-performance computing solutions, and provide researchers with tools and computing to promote more effective and efficient research. “

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) The European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) is a global leader in the storage, analysis and dissemination of large biological datasets. We help scientists realize the potential of big data by empowering scientists to leverage complex information to make discoveries that benefit humanity.

We are at the forefront of computational biology research, spanning sequence analysis, multidimensional statistical analysis, and data-driven biological discovery, from plant biology to mammalian development and disease. I am.

We are part of EMBL and are located on the Welcome Genome campus in Cambridge, England, where scientific and technical expertise in genomics is concentrated most in the world.

Funding As part of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), the majority of EMBL-EBI funding comes from the governments of EMBL member countries. EMBL-EBI’s technological infrastructure development is also supported by capital investment from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI). EMBL-EBI is very grateful to the funders who helped develop the technological infrastructure essential to make biological data freely and openly available to the international scientific community. ..

